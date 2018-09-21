OECS Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States : Cuban Foreign Minister receives the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Log in
Cuban Foreign Minister receives the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

09/21/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

Friday, September 21, 2018 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, received on Thursday 20th September the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Hon. Dr. Didacus Jules, who is in Cuba on a work visit.

In a climate of mutual affection, they discussed the historical relations of brotherhood that exists between the Caribbean and Cuba and expressed the will to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation.

They also agreed on the need to seek joint solutions to the problems that affect the region, such as the adverse effects of climate change while exchanging insights and topics on the international agenda.

Previously the OECS Director General held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rogelio Sierra Díaz.

Accompanying the distinguished visitor from the OECS were Jacqueline Emmanuel-Flood, Head of the Competitive Business Unit and Bernadette Auguste, International Relations Officer.

Distinguished delegates from Cuba at the meeting included Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, Director General of Latin America and the Caribbean, Jorge Mayo Fernández, Director of the Caribbean, and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Disclaimer

OECS - Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 17:08:04 UTC
