Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OECS Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States : World Bank to Strengthen Dominica's COVID-19 Response with US$6.6 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

'The World Bank has mobilized rapid support for Dominica's emergency response activities to limit the impacts of COVID-19, protect the people of Dominica, and lay the groundwork for recovery,' said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean.

From the total amount activated, US$5.1 million will be used to bolster the capacity of Dominica's public health system to manage COVID-19. Funds will be available to purchase drugs, medical supplies and equipment, and laboratory supplies to boost testing capacity and for minor retrofitting of isolation units.

Another US$1.5 million will be used to support agriculture and strengthen national food security during the pandemic. The intervention is targeted to reach an estimated 3,200 farmers to ensure that the local food supply chains are better able to meet the needs of the island.

The funds were mobilized under two projects using the Contingency Emergency Response Components (CERCs). CERCs allow funds to be reallocated from existing projects and used for emergency response activities. This allows countries to access resources rapidly to meet current priorities. US$3 million was reallocated from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Regional Health Project and US$3.6 million from the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project.

World Bank Group COVID-19 Response:

The World Bank Group is rolling out a US$14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery. The immediate response includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The IFC is providing US$8 billion in financing to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs. IBRD and IDA are making an initial US$6 billion available for the health-response. As countries need broader support, the World Bank Group will deploy up to US$160 billion over 15 months to protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

Disclaimer

OECS - Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 16:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19pGermany's BaFin fines BlackRock for late filing of voting rights
RE
12:19pNew York charges Mallinckrodt with insurance fraud related to opioids
RE
12:18pBanks tighten credit on Asia oil traders as Hin Leong losses add to woes - sources
RE
12:18pJOHN CORNYN : Cornyn Discusses Reopening of Texas, Falling Oil Prices, Democrats Blocking Small Business Loan Program Funding
PU
12:17pGermany's BaFin fines BlackRock for late filing of voting rights
RE
12:12pDeloitte says stands behind audit of Singapore energy trader Hin Leong
RE
12:11pCorporate America seeks legal protection for when coronavirus lockdowns lift
RE
12:11pGulf OPEC producers, Russia skip OPEC+ conference call - sources
RE
12:10pJPMORGAN CHASE DEVELOPING PLAN TO RETURN EMPLOYEES TO WORK IN PHASES : memo
RE
12:09pEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent oil drops to near two-decade lows on falling demand, storage woes
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group