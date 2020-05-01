OFB President Iverson believes in ag's resiliency

PHOTO: OFB President Barb Iverson, daughter Emily, and dog Zoey enjoy the beautiful blooms on the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm. Though the Iversons had to cancel their famous tulip festival, they're proud to be #StillFarming.

When Barb Iverson was elected as Oregon Farm Bureau's 17th president in December 2019, she would've never imagined that in just a few months, a global pandemic would cause her family to cancel the 36th annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn.

But like most farmers and ranchers who're accustomed to facing challenges and adapting to survive, Iverson and her family are proudly #StillFarming.

Q: What's your background?

BI: I grew up on our family farm near Woodburn that was established in 1950 by my parents, Ross and Dorothy Iverson.

My earliest memory is of being in charge of picking the bottom half of a pole-bean row - which was the highest I could reach!

I attended Oregon State University and graduated with a degree in horticulture. I went to work for my uncle growing rhododendrons for Van Veen Nursery, a business my grandfather started.

After 12 years of an up-and-down market, I was fortunate to join Iverson Family Farms with my brothers.

In 1983, I also helped start a small retail/mail-order business with my sister and sister-in-laws called Wooden Shoe Bulb Company. In 1985, we opened our tulip field to the public and today, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival attracts thousands to our farm every spring.

Besides tulips, the farm is growing a diversified combination of crops, including various grass seeds, vetch seed, filberts, table and wine grapes, and industrial hemp. We also extract CBD oil from our hemp grown on the farm.

Q: What should the public know about agriculture during these uncertain times?

BI: First, we can all be thankful that the Oregon ag community is #StillFarming and #StillRanching while most of us are stuck at home. Our food supply is strong and stable.

Farmers and ranchers are adept at overcoming adversity. From the challenges with the weather or pests, to labor shortages, to constantly increasing regulations, to economic hardships, we must adapt quickly to survive.

I see the farming and ranching community doing the same with this coronavirus crisis. We're putting our heads down and working through it to keep food on the tables, beauty in people's yards, feed for animals, cover crops for the environment.

I'm looking forward to coming out the other side with the hope that the public has more awareness and appreciation of the great job farmers and ranchers do every day to keep the food supply chain stable and keep food on the shelves, along with providing countless other ag products.

Farmers and ranchers can make growing crops and raising animals look easy. Our food supply is abundant, safe, and of the highest quality. Until a crisis hits, the public can sometimes forget how essential agriculture is to their daily lives.

Q: What inspired you to run

for OFB president?

BI: The people in Farm Bureau are

like family. We speak the same language

and understand each other,

which is rare outside of the farming

and ranching community. I realized

with my long and diverse farming

career, as well as my 30 years of

involvement in the organization,

this was a challenge I wanted to

take on.

Q: What's one of your goals

as OFB president?

BI: The perception of what we do

in agriculture isn't matching up with

reality. We need to tell our stories

with lawmakers and the public

more effectively. My ultimate goal

is healthy rural communities. And

to get there, we need healthy farms

and ranches where the people who

are immersed in the day-to-day

care of their land can thrive.

Q: Why do you believe so

strongly in Farm Bureau?

BI: I trust in those who live and

work on the land of this great state:

our farmers and ranchers. Their

vision of sustainability is in generations,

both previous and future. As

a grassroots organization, Farm

Bureau gives us a united voice and

an effective means to advocate for

agriculture and our livelihoods.