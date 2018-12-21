OFC Announces Conference Plenary Speakers

The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC),
the world’s leading conference and exhibition for optical communications
and networking professionals, will feature an incomparable lineup of
plenary speakers for OFC 2019. Alex Jinsung Choi, Deutsche
Telekom AG, Germany, Dmitri Dolgov, Waymo
LLC, USA and Benny Mikkelsen, Acacia
Communications, Inc., USA will take the stage 5 March 2019 to share
their visions on open network innovation, the future of vehicular
mobility, and optical integration as catalyst for higher data rates.
OFC 2019 is being held 3-7 March (exhibits 5–7 March) at the San Diego
Convention Center in San Diego, California. OFC is the industry’s stage
where global leaders, academia and innovators present, debate, launch
and demonstrate the innovations driving applications that are on the
cusp of changing the world in which we live. This year’s event is
expected to draw more than 15,500 attendees and 700+ exhibitors from 65
countries.
“OFC 2019 is the place to be if you want to know about the latest
advancements in optical communications. Our plenary speakers will cover
exciting topics: Self-driving vehicles are pioneering optical sensing
and machine-learning, they create demand for future communications.
Openness has become a new imperative in 5G and will change the way
networks will be built. And finally, electro-photonic integration
appears to be the only path to increase data rates while lowering size
and power,” explained Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP of advanced technology,
standards & IPR, ADVA Optical Networking and OFC General
Co-Chair. “We are thrilled to hear about these topics from three
industry luminaries.”
Alex
Jinsung Choi, SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation,
T-Laboratories Innovation, Deutsche Telekom, Germany
Alex Jinsung Choi is SVP of Strategy & Technology Innovation, Head of
T-Laboratories Innovation at Deutsche Telekom AG. Alex has more than 20
years of experience in the mobile telecommunication industry. Prior to
joining Deutsche Telekom, he served from 2012 as Chief Technology
Officer (CTO) and Head of the Corporate R&D Division and the Technology
Strategy Office for SK Telekom in South Korea where he drove forward key
strategic and research topics.
Talk: Towards Open Innovation in 5G
While it remains difficult to make predictions, especially about the
future, one bet seems safe: the exponential Internet traffic growth will
continue for the foreseeable future. With 5G, we will see requirements
for 100 Gb/s connectivity to base stations. More radical approaches are
required by operators to keep network rollout costs under control. This
includes the move away from a classical black box approach to
disaggregation, to Open Source Software and Open Hardware, and also
opening up the closed optical ecosystem. Organizations like TIP, OCP,
the Linux Foundation and O-RAN play a critical role in this new
ecosystem.
Dmitri
Dolgov, CTO & VP Engineering, Waymo, USA
Dmitri Dolgov is CTO and Vice President of Engineering for Waymo, a
self-driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy
to move people and things around. Dmitri was one of the original members
of the Google self-driving car project, which became Waymo in 2016. In
his role at Waymo, Dmitri leads the development of all self-driving
hardware and software.
Talk: From Self-driving Cars to a Vision for Future Mobility
Waymo, formerly the Google self-driving car project, is currently the
only company with a fleet of fully self-driving cars on public roads. A
suite of sensors, including LiDAR, radar, and cameras, gives Waymo’s
vehicles a 360 degree view and a detailed 3D picture of the world, and
Waymo’s self-driving software is tested through billions of miles driven
in simulation and over 10 million miles of real-world driving
experience. This presentation will share how Waymo’s vehicles use their
powerful combination of custom-built sensors and software to safely
navigate the roads, how they communicate, and how machine learning and
artificial intelligence touch every part of Waymo’s self-driving system.
Benny
Mikkelsen, Founder & CTO, Acacia Communications, USA
Benny Mikkelsen is one of the founders of Acacia Communications and also
serves as its Chief Technology Officer. Benny brings to Acacia extensive
expertise and experience in optical transmission and technologies. Prior
to joining Acacia, Benny co-founded and served as the vice president of
technology of Mintera. Benny has published more than 200 papers and
conference contributions in letters, journals and conferences.
Talk: Tackling Capacity & Density Challenges by Electro-Photonic
Integration
Photonic integration and digital signal processing (DSP) are critical
technologies to support the ever-increasing need for higher data rates
and smaller, cost effective optical interfaces for cloud, access and
transport applications. As we move to higher data rates, co-packaging of
photonics and electronics - beginning with analog ASICs, then DSP ASICs,
and ultimately switch ASICs - could offer additional improvements in
power, density and performance. This presentation will provide an update
and outlook of the challenges and opportunities the industry is facing
as we scale to higher data rates and smaller form factor optical
interfaces.
