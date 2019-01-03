OHBA Oregon Home Builders Association : Spraying weed killer near retiree homes on Oregon coast spurs outrage, call for state changes

When Diana Purdy pulled up stakes 20 years ago to find cleaner air, she landed on the Oregon coast, living in a small home in Seal Rock on property next to woods.

She had left the Eugene area back then, she said, to get away from pesticide spraying at a neighboring vineyard after developing what a doctor diagnosed as a skin and nervous system disease caused by exposure to chemicals.

