Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OHBA Oregon Home Builders Association : Spraying weed killer near retiree homes on Oregon coast spurs outrage, call for state changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 03:49am CET

When Diana Purdy pulled up stakes 20 years ago to find cleaner air, she landed on the Oregon coast, living in a small home in Seal Rock on property next to woods.

She had left the Eugene area back then, she said, to get away from pesticide spraying at a neighboring vineyard after developing what a doctor diagnosed as a skin and nervous system disease caused by exposure to chemicals.

Read more (from source): Spraying weed killer near retiree homes on Oregon coast spurs outrage, call for state changes

Disclaimer

OHBA - Oregon Home Builders Association published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 02:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:08aOil prices slide on supply surge, global market turmoil scares off investors
RE
05:02aUK services growth drops to two-year low in fourth quarter in Brexit 'stasis' - BCC
RE
04:40a/C O R R E C T I O N -- RBC Global Asset Management/
AQ
04:27aYen surges, Aussie slides as growth fears trigger FX 'flash crash'
RE
04:27aYen surges, Aussie slides as growth fears trigger FX 'flash crash'
RE
04:04aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : Colleen Marshall Joins Long & Foster's Historic Downtown Office in Charlottesville, Virginia
PU
04:04aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : & Foster's Glenda McDaniel Named Top Listing And Top Selling Agent for November 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
5TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.