OIA Global : Welcomes Keith Lovetro As New CEO

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OIA Global today announced the appointment of Keith Lovetro as their new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lovetro is a leader in the logistics industry with more than 35 years of experience in shipping, freight, and transportation services.

Keith Lovetro joins OIA Global during a period of rapid growth and will assume overall responsibility for the financial performance of the company, its long-term strategic vision, and day-to-day operating performance. "I am tremendously honored to lead OIA's talented and dedicated global team and eager to unlock opportunities for growth and innovation."

J. A. Lacy, President and CEO of LDI Ltd., OIA Global's parent company, welcomed Keith to this role, saying, "With his well-rounded logistics and transportation experience, we are confident that Keith is the leader for OIA's future, and with the support of the OIA Board of Directors, he will push the organization to deliver exceptional results for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

Prior to joining OIA Global, Mr. Lovetro was CEO of TRAC Intermodal, the largest intermodal chassis pool manager and equipment provider for International and Domestic shippers in North America. TRAC has over 310,000 chassis under management with a net book value of $1.5 billion dollars. During his tenure at TRAC, Mr. Lovetro doubled the company's revenue during a difficult industry transition.

Keith earned a BA Degree from the University of California-Davis, and an MBA from the University of Santa Clara. He received outstanding training early in his career working for best-in-class organizations, including FedEx, DHL, and YRC, where he developed his finance, commercial, and operating expertise.

About OIA Global

Since its founding in 1988, OIA has grown into a $1.3 billion supply chain management leader, delivering clients a unique combination of global logistics, packaging, and materials sourcing solutions. With over 1,200 professionals in 65 owned offices and a worldwide presence in 28 countries, OIA designs innovative solutions that optimize supply chains around the world. OIA is privately owned by Indianapolis-based LDI, Ltd., with more than a century of experience funding and operating high potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.ldiltd.com.

