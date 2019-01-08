Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OIA Global : Welcomes Keith Lovetro As New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:38am EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OIA Global today announced the appointment of Keith Lovetro as their new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lovetro is a leader in the logistics industry with more than 35 years of experience in shipping, freight, and transportation services.

Keith Lovetro joins OIA Global during a period of rapid growth and will assume overall responsibility for the financial performance of the company, its long-term strategic vision, and day-to-day operating performance. "I am tremendously honored to lead OIA's talented and dedicated global team and eager to unlock opportunities for growth and innovation."

J. A. Lacy, President and CEO of LDI Ltd., OIA Global's parent company, welcomed Keith to this role, saying, "With his well-rounded logistics and transportation experience, we are confident that Keith is the leader for OIA's future, and with the support of the OIA Board of Directors, he will push the organization to deliver exceptional results for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

Prior to joining OIA Global, Mr. Lovetro was CEO of TRAC Intermodal, the largest intermodal chassis pool manager and equipment provider for International and Domestic shippers in North America. TRAC has over 310,000 chassis under management with a net book value of $1.5 billion dollars. During his tenure at TRAC, Mr. Lovetro doubled the company's revenue during a difficult industry transition.

Keith earned a BA Degree from the University of California-Davis, and an MBA from the University of Santa Clara. He received outstanding training early in his career working for best-in-class organizations, including FedEx, DHL, and YRC, where he developed his finance, commercial, and operating expertise. 

About OIA Global
Since its founding in 1988, OIA has grown into a $1.3 billion supply chain management leader, delivering clients a unique combination of global logistics, packaging, and materials sourcing solutions. With over 1,200 professionals in 65 owned offices and a worldwide presence in 28 countries, OIA designs innovative solutions that optimize supply chains around the world. OIA is privately owned by Indianapolis-based LDI, Ltd., with more than a century of experience funding and operating high potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.ldiltd.com.

Media Contact:                                   
Madison Erickson                                                          
Marketing Manager                                           
503.415.3454                                                    
207300@email4pr.com    

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oia-global-welcomes-keith-lovetro-as-new-ceo-300774515.html

SOURCE OIA Global


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aFORTINET : Echoenergia adopts Fortinet operational technology security solutions to revolutionize the Brazilian renewable energy market
AQ
09:01aPelican Products Introduces Pelican AIR 1745 – The Next Generation of Rugged, Lightweight Bow Cases
GL
09:01aDenali Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b Study of DNL747 for ALS
GL
09:01aQTS REALTY TRUST : Enters into Additional Floating to Fixed Interest Rate Swap Agreements Which Further Reduce the Company's Exposure to Interest Rate Risk
PR
09:01aICS and the Qt Company Leverage Amazon Alexa Auto SDK to Deliver New AGL Applications
BU
09:01aOBSERVEIT : Closes Out 2018 with Record Growth
BU
09:01aCABOT CORPORATION : Celebrates 50 Years on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
BU
09:01aSecond Generation ANX74xx Family of 10 Gbps USB 3.2 Single-Chip Re-Timer Family Extends Analogix's Lead in USB-C and DisplayPort Over USB-C by Integrating More Functions and Performance
BU
09:01aCONVERGE RETAIL : to Showcase Kinetic Retail Display Platform at NRF 2019
BU
09:01aAXIM® Biotechnologies Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.