Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OIDA Workshop on Manufacturing and Building the Supply Chain for Integrated Photonics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 01:10pm EST

Event will address key realities, issues for small companies to establish successful supply chains

Around the globe, advanced technological capabilities in integrated photonics have been established to address the massive commercial opportunities in communications, sensing and medical devices. The OIDA Workshop at OFC, to be held 3 March in San Diego, Calif., U.S.A., will examine these capabilities, which include component design, fabrication, packaging and testing.

Invited speakers will discuss their first-hand experiences in establishing a manufacturing supply chain, the critical challenges they faced along the way and insights on emerging trends. The workshop, moreover, will address the current key realities and issues surrounding establishing a successful supply chain for small companies today. A premier event for leaders in optical communications and networking, the workshop is a unique opportunity for speakers and the audience to strengthen collaborations across the ecosystem and build a more effective manufacturing supply chain. The workshop will be especially suited to providers and would-be providers of integrated photonic manufacturing services and to the users of these services.

 

What:

OIDA Workshop
 

When:

3 March 2019, 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM
 

Where:

Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel – Indigo Ballroom, San Diego, California, U.S.A.
 

View the workshop schedule and speaker profiles.
Sponsored by: PIXAPP, Go!Foton and CIAN

Registration Information

Registration, travel and housing information can be found here. The registration fee for the workshop includes a day of programming, a networking reception, breakfast, lunch and refreshment breaks the day of the program.

Members of the press may attend the OIDA Workshop free of charge. Please register by contacting: oida@osa.org

OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA) serves and represents the optics and photonics community of more than 270 corporate members. Members include the leading providers of optics and photonics components and systems and leading universities and research institutions. OIDA provides roadmap reports and market data for the industry, serves as the voice of the industry to government and academia, acts as a liaison with other trade associations worldwide and provides a network for the exchange of ideas and information within the optics and photonics community. To learn more about a corporate membership with OIDA, visit osa.org/industry or email oida@osa.org.

About The Optical Society

Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate achievements in the science of light. Through world-renowned publications, meetings and membership initiatives, OSA provides quality research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its extensive global network of optics and photonics experts. For more information, visit osa.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pPAPA JOHN 'L : Judge says Papa John's founder entitled to corporate records
AQ
01:24pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Portfolio Disclosures
PU
01:24pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:24pBANCO SANTANDER : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors
PU
01:24pMCDONALD : Loses 'Big Mac' Trademark in Dispute With Irish Fast-Food Chain
DJ
01:23pCAPITALA FINANCE : Group Announces $33.0 Million Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC |
AQ
01:23pCONTAGION : ® Announces 2019 Section Editors
BU
01:21pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : All roads lead to KASC Stadium
AQ
01:21pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Aéroports de Paris SA takes note of the ISA decision
AQ
01:20pInner City Youth to Compete in Chicago Chess Tournament
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.