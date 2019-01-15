OIDA Workshop on Manufacturing and Building the Supply Chain for Integrated Photonics

Event will address key realities, issues for small companies to establish successful supply chains

Around the globe, advanced technological capabilities in integrated photonics have been established to address the massive commercial opportunities in communications, sensing and medical devices. The OIDA Workshop at OFC, to be held 3 March in San Diego, Calif., U.S.A., will examine these capabilities, which include component design, fabrication, packaging and testing.

Invited speakers will discuss their first-hand experiences in establishing a manufacturing supply chain, the critical challenges they faced along the way and insights on emerging trends. The workshop, moreover, will address the current key realities and issues surrounding establishing a successful supply chain for small companies today. A premier event for leaders in optical communications and networking, the workshop is a unique opportunity for speakers and the audience to strengthen collaborations across the ecosystem and build a more effective manufacturing supply chain. The workshop will be especially suited to providers and would-be providers of integrated photonic manufacturing services and to the users of these services.

What: OIDA Workshop When: 3 March 2019, 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM Where: Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel – Indigo Ballroom, San Diego, California, U.S.A.

Sponsored by: PIXAPP, Go!Foton and CIAN

Registration, travel and housing information can be found here. The registration fee for the workshop includes a day of programming, a networking reception, breakfast, lunch and refreshment breaks the day of the program.

Members of the press may attend the OIDA Workshop free of charge. Please register by contacting: oida@osa.org

OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA) serves and represents the optics and photonics community of more than 270 corporate members. Members include the leading providers of optics and photonics components and systems and leading universities and research institutions. OIDA provides roadmap reports and market data for the industry, serves as the voice of the industry to government and academia, acts as a liaison with other trade associations worldwide and provides a network for the exchange of ideas and information within the optics and photonics community. To learn more about a corporate membership with OIDA, visit osa.org/industry or email oida@osa.org.

About The Optical Society

Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate achievements in the science of light. Through world-renowned publications, meetings and membership initiatives, OSA provides quality research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its extensive global network of optics and photonics experts. For more information, visit osa.org.

