OIDA Workshop on Manufacturing and Building the Supply Chain for Integrated Photonics

Around the globe, advanced technological capabilities in integrated
photonics have been established to address the massive commercial
opportunities in communications, sensing and medical devices. The OIDA
Workshop at OFC, to be held 3 March in San Diego, Calif., U.S.A.,
will examine these capabilities, which include component design,
fabrication, packaging and testing.
Invited speakers will discuss their first-hand experiences in
establishing a manufacturing supply chain, the critical challenges they
faced along the way and insights on emerging trends. The workshop,
moreover, will address the current key realities and issues surrounding
establishing a successful supply chain for small companies today. A
premier event for leaders in optical communications and networking, the
workshop is a unique opportunity for speakers and the audience to
strengthen collaborations across the ecosystem and build a more
effective manufacturing supply chain. The workshop will be especially
suited to providers and would-be providers of integrated photonic
manufacturing services and to the users of these services.
What:
OIDA Workshop
When:
3 March 2019, 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM
Where:
Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel – Indigo Ballroom, San Diego,
California, U.S.A.
View the workshop
schedule and speaker
profiles.
Sponsored by: PIXAPP, Go!Foton and CIAN
Registration Information
Registration, travel and housing information can be found here.
The registration fee for the workshop includes a day of programming, a
networking reception, breakfast, lunch and refreshment breaks the day of
the program.
Members of the press may attend the OIDA Workshop free of charge. Please
register by contacting: oida@osa.org
OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA)
serves and represents the optics and photonics community of more than
270 corporate members. Members include the leading providers of optics
and photonics components and systems and leading universities and
research institutions. OIDA provides roadmap reports and market data for
the industry, serves as the voice of the industry to government and
academia, acts as a liaison with other trade associations worldwide and
provides a network for the exchange of ideas and information within the
optics and photonics community. To learn more about a corporate
membership with OIDA, visit osa.org/industry or email oida@osa.org.
About The Optical Society
Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional
organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders
who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate
achievements in the science of light. Through world-renowned
publications, meetings and membership initiatives, OSA provides quality
research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its
extensive global network of optics and photonics experts. For more
information, visit osa.org.
