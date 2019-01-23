OIF : Experts to Provide CEI-112G Project Update at DesignCon

A panel of OIF
experts will present and discuss the ongoing, multi-faceted Common
Electrical I/O (CEI)-112G interface effort at this year’s DesignCon
being held in Santa Clara, CA January 29-31. “112-Gbps
Electrical Interface: An OIF Update on CEI-112G,” is scheduled for
Thursday, January 31 at 3:45 pm (local) and will provide an update on
the multiple interfaces being defined by OIF including CEI-112G MCM,
XSR, VSR, MR and LR. Applications of these 112 Gb/s interfaces include
die-to-die, chip-to-module, chip-to-chip and long reach over backplane
and cables.
Panel speakers include Brian Holden of Kandou Bus and OIF member; Cathy
Liu of Broadcom Inc. and OIF Board Member; Steve Sekel of Keysight
Technologies and OIF PLL Interoperability Working Group Chair and
Nathan Tracy of TE Connectivity and OIF President.
Since 2000, OIF has deﬁned Interoperability Agreements (IA)s for
electrical interconnects known as CEI. CEI is a clause-based document
that defines implementation details for interoperable electrical
channels initially issued for 6 Gbps, then 11, 28, and 56 and includes
definitions for multiple channel implementation topologies and will soon
include 112 Gbps clauses. In August of 2016, OIF announced the first
CEI-112G project in an overall effort that has now expanded to five
projects.
“Previous CEI development has been highly influential and has been
adopted, influenced or adapted by many other high-speed interconnect
speciﬁcations throughout the industry,” said Tracy. “Given that the
CEI-112G generation of high-speed transmitters, receivers and channels
will be challenging to define, implement and measure, this panel will
provide guidance to where the industry is headed and what the key
challenge points are likely to be.”
The CEI-112G IA effort is challenging in signal integrity,
implementation complexity and measurement terms. The signals are
increasingly vulnerable to channel discontinuities, leading to signal
impairment and crosstalk. The switching speed and the density of the
available SerDes transistors have not kept pace with other silicon
functions, resulting in architectural challenges. Finally, the ability
to probe and repeatably capture measurements at these rates with
sufficient accuracy and precision is challenging.
Check the status of OIF’s current work in CEI-112G here.
About
OIF
OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work
gets done. Celebrating 20 years of effecting progressive change in the
industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 100+ industry leading
network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment
vendors, all collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical
and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and
facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with
OIF at @OIForum,
on LinkedIn
and at http://www.oiforum.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005101/en/