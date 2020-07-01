Log in
OIF : Launches Optical Module Management Interface Survey, Solicits Industry Input

07/01/2020 | 09:10am EDT

Survey to gather industry opinion regarding evolution of optical module management

There is ongoing evolution of form factors and a trend for modules to incorporate data processing and programmable module functions. However, there is increasing consensus that the intrinsic restrictions of throughput and data organization will not scale well into the future.

OIF, where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done, is launching a survey designed to determine how the Common Management Interface Specification is viewed by the industry and the level of industry alignment on and support for further standardization of optical module management. The subject of module management encompasses physical interfaces, communication protocols and management applications layers.

The survey is available now and open to all who can act as a stakeholder and represent their company’s viewpoint – module vendors, system vendors, and network operators. Multiple responses per company are also allowed. Responses will be collated anonymously and then evaluated by a dedicated survey evaluation team.

OIF will hold a public webinar on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 7am PDT to announce the results of the survey. Visit the survey webpage to download the survey and for information on the survey deadline, where to submit answers and how to register for the webinar.

“The OIF 400ZR specification covers interoperability on the network fiber and also at the host by defining the electrical interface and software management interface,” said Jeffery J. Maki, distinguished engineer II, Juniper Networks and OIF Physical Layer User Group Working Group Chair. “All of this is done to drive a true multi-sourcing opportunity for the module. Beyond 400ZR, support of the software management interface is an area OIF would like to continue to address and seeks, through the use of a survey, to gauge industry interest and the potential solution approach.”

OIF announced the Coherent Common Management Interface Specification (C-CMIS) Implementation Agreement (IA) in March. This IA serves as an extension to the CMIS (QSFP-DD/OSFP/COBO) management specification, specifically targeting DCO modules and is an important part of the developing 400ZR ecosystem.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. Building on 20 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 100+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn and at http://www.oiforum.com.


© Business Wire 2020
