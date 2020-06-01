Log in
OIF : to Present “Cu (see you) Beyond 112 Gbps” Webinar to Debate Requirements for Next Generation Electrical Interconnects, Including Networking Trends and Cloud Scale Applications

06/01/2020 | 01:22pm EDT

The online event, in partnership with Lightwave and Electronic Design, will feature a dynamic discussion between end-users, equipment developers and component suppliers

OIF, where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done, will hold a webinar “Cu (see you) Beyond 112 Gbps” on Thursday, June 18th at 7am PDT/9am CDT/10am EDT/4pm CEST. The free webinar, hosted by Lightwave and Electronic Design, will feature talks and discussion from industry-leading experts: Arista, Broadcom Inc., Cisco, Facebook, Google, Innovium, Intel and TE Connectivity. Register now for this valuable event.

“OIF has a long history of developing electrical interface specifications (CEI Implementation Agreements) that have been the foundation for almost every industry standards group,” said Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity and OIF president. “There is little doubt there will be electrical interfaces required beyond 112 Gbps and it is safe to say the OIF will be a part of that development. This webinar is a critical opportunity for OIF members and industry to participate in an open debate and discussion on this topic.”

Participants will gain new insights from end-users, equipment developers and component suppliers on the needs for next generation interoperable electrical IO rates as well the challenges and possible technical options to make these rates attainable. The panel of experts will address questions such as: Do electrical interfaces hit the wall beyond 112 Gbps? Is 224 Gbps possible? What is a useful reach? Does copper have a future? The webinar will also include a brief summary of OIF’s existing and in-process electrical IO work.

The first half of the live event will focus on the industry view and need for the next generation electrical interconnects, including networking trends and cloud scale applications. The second half will include presentations and discussion on the technical challenges and directions that could be considered to realize interoperable next generation common electrical IOs that balance density, power, reach and risk.

Details are as follows:

June 18, 2020 – 7:00am-9:30am PDT
Agenda

Introduction – Stephen Hardy, Editorial Director, Lightwave and Nathan Tracy, OIF president and TE Connectivity

User Demand
End Users’ Perspective – Srinivas Venkataraman, Facebook; Sara Zebian, Google

System Supplier Perspective
Equipment Developers’ Perspective – Andy Bechtolsheim, Arista; Rakesh Chopra, Cisco

Component Suppliers’ Analysis/Perspective
Switch Developer – Kapil Shrikhande, Innovium
Improved Copper Components and Channels – Dave Helster, TE Connectivity
SERDES, Modulation and FEC – Adam Healey, Broadcom Inc; Mike Li, Intel

Live Q&A

To register for the free event, click here. The webinar is open to the public and a certificate of attendance will be offered.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. Building on 20 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 100+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn and at http://www.oiforum.com.


© Business Wire 2020
