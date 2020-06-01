OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Andrey Burilov appointed as new Chief Information Officer of Moscow Exchange

On 1 June 2020, Andrey Burilov was appointed Chief Information Officer of Moscow Exchange. After his candidacy is approved by the Supervisory Board, he is expected to be appointed as a member of the Moscow Exchange Executive Board.

Yury Denisov, Chief Executive Officer of Moscow Exchange, said:

'Reliable and advanced IT infrastructure is the cornerstone of our future success. We are pleased to welcome a high-caliber professional to our team with great expertise in software development, building complex IT systems and leading large IT teams, as well as deep knowledge of capital markets and the financial services industry.'

Before joining Moscow Exchange, Andrey Burilov served as vice president and IT director at SMP Bank. From October 2013 to June 2018, he was department director and a member of the Executive Board at Sberbank Technologies. In 2005-2013, he worked at Renaissance Capital. Andrey started his professional IT career in 2001 at Deutsche Bank, creating, developing and maintaining an equity trading platform. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University's Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics.