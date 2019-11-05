OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in October 2019

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for October 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 72.2 trln in October 2019.

The growth leaders were the Bond Market (+61.0%), Equity Market (+17.8%) and commodities derivatives (+36.7%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in October 2019 rose by 43.6% to RUB 3,735.9 bln (October 2018: RUB 2,601.5 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 17.8% and reached RUB 1,234.0 bln (October 2018: RUB 1,047.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 53.7 bln (October 2018: RUB 45.6 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was up 61.0% to RUB 2,501.9 bln (October 2018: RUB 1,553.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 108.8 bln (October 2018: RUB 67.5 bln).

Eighty-seven new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,852.9 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 555.9 bln) were placed in October 2019.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 7.8 trln (October 2018: RUB 8.4 trln) or 140.3 mln contracts (October 2018: 134.5 mln), of which 136.0 mln contracts were futures and 4.3 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 337.6 bln (October 2018: RUB 364.4 bln).

In the total Derivatives Market volumes, turnover in commodities derivatives increased by 36.7% to RUB 2.8 trln (October 2018: RUB 503.7 trln).

Open interest at the end of the month grew by 37.0% to RUB 689.9 bln (October 2018: RUB 503.7 bln).

Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover was RUB 17.1 bln.

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 24.2 trln (October 2018: RUB 30.4 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.5 trln.

The FX Market's ADTV was RUB 1,053.0 bln (USD 16.4 bln), compared to RUB 1,323.7 bln (USD 20.1 bln) in October 2018.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 34.4 trln (October 2018: RUB 35.6 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,497.4 bln (October 2018: RUB 1,545.7 bln).

Commodities Markets

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 4.0 bln (October 2018: RUB 10.3 bln), of which RUB 4.0 bln (1.29 t) was gold and RUB 45.5 mln (1.26 t) was silver.

Total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 1.0 bln (October 2018: RUB 4.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 42.7 mln (October 2018: RUB 202.0 mln).