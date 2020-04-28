Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange announces AGM results

04/28/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 28 April 2019.

The meeting was convened in absentia for the first time due to measures taken by federal and local authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in view of the law authorizing Russian joint stock companies to conduct shareholders meetings by absentee ballot in 2020.

Shareholders approved the company's Annual Report for 2019, its annual financial statements and distribution of profit, including dividends for FY 2019.

As recommended by the Supervisory Board, shareholders voted to pay a dividend for 2019 of RUB 18.1 bln, or RUB 7.93 per share, which represents 89% of the company's IFRS net profit for 2019.

The dividend will be paid no later than 22 June 2020. The dividend record date is 15 May 2020.

Moscow Exchange seeks to continuously strengthen its corporate governance and to increase the number of independent directors on the Board. Shareholders voted in 12 directors to the Board, eight of whom are independent directors:

  1. Ramón Adarraga, independent adviser. Independent Director.
  2. Paul A. Bodart, professor at the Solvay Business School in Brussels. Independent Director.
  3. Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board. Independent Director.
  4. Andrey Golikov, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Moscow Exchange. Non-executive Director.
  5. Maria Gordon, Independent Director at ALROSA and Polyus. Independent Director.
  6. Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor at the Bank of Russia. Non-executive Director.
  7. Dmitry Eremeev, Founder and President, FIX. Independent Director.
  8. Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank. Non-Executive Director.
  9. Alexander Izosimov, CEO, DRC Advisors AB. Independent Director.
  10. Maxim Krasnykh, COO at Gett. Independent Director.
  11. Vadim Kulik, Deputy President and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank. Independent Director.
  12. Oskar Hartmann, Founder and President, Hartmann Holdings. Independent Director.

The Supervisory Board has been renewed to include four new candidates: Ramón Adarraga, Maxim Krasnykh, Vadim Kulik and Oskar Hartmann.

There are nearly 115,000 individual and approximately 1,000 corporate shareholders of Moscow Exchange. The company's free float stands at 63%, one of the highest free floats among Russian publicly traded companies.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 13:07:01 UTC
