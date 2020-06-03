Log in
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange has published its first ESG report

06/03/2020

Moscow Exchange has published its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2019, prepared in accordance with GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Core).

Moscow Exchange's 2019 Sustainability Report is the first non-financial report to be produced by the Exchange for the investment community. The publication of this Report is an important milestone for Moscow Exchange, as it affirms its commitment to continuing its journey to sustainability and encouraging responsible business practices both within the Moscow Exchange Group and among our partners and issuers.

Yuri Denisov, Chief Executive Officer: 'At Moscow Exchange we firmly believe in the importance of growing responsibly, given that a central part of our business is to offer a trusted platform for the trading, clearing and safekeeping of financial assets'.

Maxim Lapin, Chief Financial Officer: 'Moscow Exchange has consistently addressed various aspects of ESG in its annual reports. Now, for the first time, we are pleased to present this standalone sustainability report that explains our management approach and highlights our achievements in the areas of social and environmental responsibility and good governance'.

Please follow this link to obtain the report: https://www.moex.com/s1354

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:40:07 UTC
