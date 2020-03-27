Log in
OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Moscow Exchange launches equity futures on Yandex shares

03/27/2020 | 07:43am EDT

On 6 April 2020 Moscow Exchange launches deliverable futures on Yandex ordinary shares.

The new instruments expand MOEX's equity derivatives offering and provide portfolio managers with new trading opportunities.

The futures contract lot is 10 ordinary Yandex shares. Main code of the underlying asset - YNDF, short code - YN. Futures with expiration dates in June 2020 and September 2020 will be introduced at launch. A market-making program will be available for the new futures contracts as well.

The MOEX Derivatives Market is Russia's largest trading venue for derivative financial instruments. It combines sophisticated infrastructure, reliability and settlement guarantees, as well as the latest technologies for futures and options trading. Currently, Moscow Exchange offers 71 futures contracts and 38 options on the futures. The underlying assets include equity indices, Russian shares, currency pairs, precious and industrial metals, oil, gas and other commodities, as well as interest rates.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 11:42:01 UTC
