OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Moscow exchange changes the tick size from the 1st of November 2019

To increase the effectiveness of equity market microstructure, MOEX establishes the new tick size and Decimals parameter for the following stocksstarting 1st November 2019 in the following trading modes:
Main trading mode Т+ ('Т+2' order book)
Odd lots trading mode
Dark pool trading mode
Equities D - Main trading mode Т+
Negotiated trading mode(NTM)
Equities D (NTM) trading mode
NTM with CCP trading mode
The new approach to setting the tick size was approved by the MOEX Securities Market committee.
The methodology includes:
The tick size equals (1,2,5)*10N, where N - integer;
Increasing the number of price ranges to 25, and the ranges of liquidity - up to 7;
For each liquidity range a recommended range price tick sizes in the spread is established;
The maximum allowed relative tick size - 1%
