Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Updated Calculation Methodology for the MOEX ESG Indices to take effect on 18 May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 11:20am EDT

On 18 May 2020 the Updated Calculation Methodology for the MOEX ESG Indices approved by Executive Board on 6 May 2020 will come into force.
The updated Methodology stipulates start of calculation of the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Total Return Index. It includes companies that show the best progress in terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compared to the previous year. The MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Total Return Index is calculated on the basis of constituents, values and parameters of corresponding equity index, the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index, with consideration to dividends from the constituents.

Disclaimer

OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 15:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29aAAREAL BANK AG : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11:29aCool Day Refreshing Throat Lozenges Now Available on VitaBeauti.com, a Popular Health and Wellness Site
GL
11:28aPRESTIGE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:28aWACKER CHEMIE AG : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11:28aEasing Oversupply Fears Lift Oil Prices
DJ
11:27aABG SUNDAL COLLIER : Pexip - Bookbuilding and IPO successfully completed
AQ
11:26aMOBILESMITH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:26aSYNNEX : Hyve Solutions Develops an Open Accelerator Infrastructure System
PR
11:26aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Gives Customers The Freedom To Travel With Peace Of Mind, Low Summer Fares, And More Points
PR
11:26aLithium Stocks Down After Livent's 1Q Earnings Disappoint
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group