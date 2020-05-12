OJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX RTS : Updated Calculation Methodology for the MOEX ESG Indices to take effect on 18 May

On 18 May 2020 the Updated Calculation Methodology for the MOEX ESG Indices approved by Executive Board on 6 May 2020 will come into force.

The updated Methodology stipulates start of calculation of the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Total Return Index. It includes companies that show the best progress in terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compared to the previous year. The MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Total Return Index is calculated on the basis of constituents, values and parameters of corresponding equity index, the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index, with consideration to dividends from the constituents.