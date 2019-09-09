Log in
OJSC PhosAgro : PhosAgro Opens Registration for Capital Markets Day, Which Will Be Held in London on 25 September 2019

09/09/2019 | 04:05am EDT

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR)
PhosAgro Opens Registration for Capital Markets Day, Which Will Be Held in London on 25 September 2019

09-Sep-2019 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release

                                                9 September 2019

 

 

PhosAgro Opens Registration for Capital Markets Day,

Which Will Be Held in London on 25 September 2019

 

Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces the opening of registration for the Company's Capital Markets Day, which will be held in London on 25 September 2019.

At the event, the Company's Board of Directors and executive management team will present the Company's new strategy to 2025, its key focus areas and long-term goals, and the new dividend policy.

PhosAgro's Board of Directors and Management will be represented at Capital Markets Day by the following speakers:

  • Xavier Rolet, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director
  • Andrey Guryev, CEO, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors
  • Irina Bokova, Independent Director, Chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee
  • Sven Ombudstvedt, Independent Director, Chairman of the Strategy Committee, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee
  • Mikhail Rybnikov, First Deputy CEO, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Environment, Health and Safety Committee
  • Sergey Pronin, Deputy CEO for Sales and Marketing and Deputy CEO for Sales and Logistics at Apatit
  • Alexander Sharabaiko, Member of the Management Board, CFO of PhosAgro and Advisor to CEO of Apatit
  • Siroj Loikov, Member of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of PhosAgro

The event will take place at the Langham Hotel in London. The Langham Hotel can be found at 1C Portland Place, Marylebone, London, W1B 1JA, UK. The event is scheduled to start at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time; 07:00 New York time). 

To register for Capital Markets Day, as well as to access the online broadcast, please follow this link http://phosagro-cmd2019.com/.

For further information, please contact us at ir@phosagro.ru or by phone +7 495 231 3115.
ISIN: US71922G2093
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: PHOR
LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95
Sequence No.: 19416
EQS News ID: 870389

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=870389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
