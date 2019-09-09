OJSC PhosAgro : PhosAgro Opens Registration for Capital Markets Day, Which Will Be Held in London on 25 September 2019

For Immediate Release 9 September 2019

PhosAgro Opens Registration for Capital Markets Day,

Which Will Be Held in London on 25 September 2019

Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces the opening of registration for the Company's Capital Markets Day, which will be held in London on 25 September 2019.

At the event, the Company's Board of Directors and executive management team will present the Company's new strategy to 2025, its key focus areas and long-term goals, and the new dividend policy.

PhosAgro's Board of Directors and Management will be represented at Capital Markets Day by the following speakers:

Xavier Rolet , Chairman of the Board of Directors and I ndependent D irector

Andrey Guryev, CEO, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors

Irina Bokova, I ndependent D irector , Chair man of the Sustainable Development Committee

Sven Ombudstvedt , I ndependent D irector , Chairman of the Strategy Committee, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee

Mikhail Rybnikov , First Deputy CEO, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Environment, Health and Safety Committee

Sergey Pronin , Deputy CEO for Sales and Marketing and Deputy CEO for Sales and Logistics at Apatit

Alexander S h arab aik o , Member of the Management Board, CFO of PhosAgro and Advisor to CEO of Apatit

Siroj Loikov , Member of the Management Board and Deputy CEO of PhosAgro

The event will take place at the Langham Hotel in London. The Langham Hotel can be found at 1C Portland Place, Marylebone, London, W1B 1JA, UK. The event is scheduled to start at 12:00 London time (14:00 Moscow time; 07:00 New York time).

To register for Capital Markets Day, as well as to access the online broadcast, please follow this link http://phosagro-cmd2019.com/.

For further information, please contact us at ir@phosagro.ru or by phone +7 495 231 3115.