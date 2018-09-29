Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OK Blockchain Capital Research: Blockchain 3.0--Sidechain & Cross Chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 08:54am CEST

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, OK Blockchain Capital published the latest "Blockchain 3.0: Sidechain and Cross Chain" research report. From the two important dimensions of technology and economy, OK Blockchain Capital combed the ten-year development of the blockchain industry, summed up the core laws and trends, and defined the sidechain & cross chain technologies as important representatives of the blockchain 3.0 era.

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/OK Blockchain Capital)

As the strategic partner with OKEx, OK Blockchain Capital has accumulated rich experience in blockchain research and development. OK Blockchain Capital is devoted to assist promising entrepreneurs and teams to grow and succeed in blockchain industry by offering exclusive consulting services, technological support and funding.

In 3.0 era, sidechain & cross chain technologies will play a key role in expanding blockchain functions and performance. Sidechain & cross chain technologies could extend the performance of blockchain and improve the ability to trade on the chain, which will greatly expand the application of blockchain. Building a decentralized exchange based on cross chain technology could further reduce crypto trading fees and improve liquidity.

Take Bitcoin as an example, the basic idea of sidechain technology is to activate another chain and transfer bitcoin assets to it. Conversely, sidechains assets can also be transferred back to Bitcoin. The assets on the sidechains are endorsed by Bitcoin, and are equivalent to Bitcoin in value. At the same time, sidechains design is not limited by the Bitcoin network. Developers can build sidechains through various blockchain technologies, and apply them to all kinds of situations, thus sidechain technology indirectly extends Bitcoin performance and functionality.

There are four aspects of the sidechain & cross chain difficulties, namely transaction verification, cross-chain transaction management, locked asset management and multi-chain adaptation. Common solutions are the notary mechanism and the block header Oracle+SPV mechanism. In the report, we took the Lightning Network, BTC Relay, RootStock, Lisk and other projects as examples to analyze the above technical details.

For more details, please click to read the original: https://medium.com/ok-blockchain-capital/blockchain-3-0-sidechain-cross-chain-ef4c9d5a6395

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ok-blockchain-capital-research-blockchain-3-0--sidechain--cross-chain-300721366.html

SOURCE OK Blockchain Capital


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aCATERPILLAR : gets a win in legal battle Caterpillar gains legal win involving operation of Swiss subsidiary
AQ
09:13aTESLA : faces a reckoning Tesla faces a reckoning with CEO Elon Musk's job in jeopardy
AQ
09:11aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil`s Petrobras to pay 853 mln USD corruption fine
AQ
09:11aTESLA : US regulators charge Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud
AQ
09:03aRUGBY : Kobe Steel hammer Sanix to go top of conference
AQ
08:54aOK BLOCKCHAIN CAPITAL RESEARCH : Blockchain 3.0--Sidechain & Cross Chain
PR
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aALPHABET : Republicans Press Google on Search
DJ
08:46aPORSCHE : Iraqi model and Instagram star shot dead in Baghdad
AQ
08:41aPANASONIC : to provide in-flight entertainment solutions for Uzbekistan Airways
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.