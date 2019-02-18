Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OK Blockchain Capital : releases January Blockchain Industry Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 10:03pm EST

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OK Blockchain Capital & OK Research jointly released the January Blockchain Industry Report on Feb 10. Global blockchain digital asset market value and trading volume were both relatively stable in January. In detail, global market cap averaged $124.485 billion, up 3.52% from December; average daily trading volume was $16.348 billion, up 1.35%.

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/OK Blockchain Capital)

The income of digital asset investors in January 2019 was dismal. According to the OK Blockchain Capital questionnaire survey, nearly 60% of investors had essentially flat earnings (-10% ≤ market returns<10%), small losses (-30% ≤ market returns<-10%) and large losses (-100% ≤ market returns<-30%), meaning that more than half saw no gains in January - slightly up from December last year.

35.77% of investors will keep their positions essentially unchanged in February. More than 67% of investors believed that the overall value of digital assets market will not move greatly in 2019. Currencies/payment is the most favored investment segment in January.

The average number Bitcoin address active daily this month was 510,100, down 41.37% from January 2018, and down 2.12% from December. DApps declined on ETH, EOS averaged the most DApp active users, and TRX had the largest increase.

In terms of policy, Wyoming introduced a bill defining virtual currencies as intangible personal property. Chile residents will have to pay taxes on cryptocurrencies starting in April of this year. Japan financial regulators may approve exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

As the strategic partner with OKEx, OK Blockchain Capital has accumulated rich experience in blockchain research and development. We are devoted to assist promising entrepreneurs and teams to grow and succeed in blockchain industry by offering exclusive consulting services, technological support and funding.

For more details, please click to read the original: https://medium.com/ok-blockchain-capital/january-blockchain-industry-report-ba211eff3123

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ok-blockchain-capital-releases-january-blockchain-industry-report-300797679.html

SOURCE OK Blockchain Capital


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38pTUNIU : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019
PR
10:28pVIVA ENERGY : announces new Power Purchase Agreement with Mt Gellibrand wind farm
PU
10:25pYUM BRANDS : Mongolia suspends KFC outlets after hundreds show food poisoning symptoms
RE
10:23pMARENICA ENERGY : Executes its Strategy to Acquire Uranium Deposits
PU
10:18pAVZ MINERALS : Remarkable Drill Results Confirm Carriere de l'Este Prospect
PU
10:11pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Receives Order from Chinese Steelmaker for M701S(DA)X Gas Turbine and Other Key Components for Thermal Power Generation
AQ
10:03pOK BLOCKCHAIN CAPITAL : releases January Blockchain Industry Report
PR
10:03pOIL SEARCH : delivers strong results despite devastating earthquake
PU
10:01p2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
GL
09:56pS OIL : to supply $2.32 billion worth of oil products to Saudi Aramco's trading arm
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.