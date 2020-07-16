OK Zimbabwe : OKZ | Notice of nineteenth Annual General Meeting

2.1 Consolidated Financial Statements and Reports

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020, together with the Report of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

2.2 Dividend

To confirm the payment of a final dividend of 9 ZWL cents per share following an interim dividend of 4 ZWL cents giving a total dividend of 13 ZWL cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2.3 Directorate

2.3.1 To confirm the appointment of Mr. Bruce Armstrong Carter to the Board of Directors with effect from 1 July 2019. In terms of Article 107 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Carter is required to retire from the Board at his first Annual General Meeting. Being eligible, he offers himself for re-election.

2.3.2 To confirm the appointment of Mr. Tawanda Lloyd Gumbo and Mrs. Keresia Mtemererwa to the Board of Directors with effect from 1 June 2020. In terms of Article 107 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Gumbo and Mrs. Mtemererwa are required to retire from the Board at their first Annual General Meeting. Being eligible, they offer themselves for re-election.

2.3.3 In terms of the Company's Articles of Association, Messrs. Herbert Nkala and Andrew Stuart McLeod are scheduled to retire by rotation at the conclusion of the meeting. Being eligible, they offer themselves for re-election.

NOTE: Each Director will be appointed through a separate resolution.

2.4 Directors' Fees

2.4.1 To approve the fees paid to the Directors during the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

2.5 Auditors' Fees and Appointment of Auditors

2.5.1 To approve the auditors' fees for the past financial year.

2.5.2 To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte & Touche Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Deloitte & Touche have carried out the audit of the Company for more than five years.

2.6 To transact all such other business as may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.