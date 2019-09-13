Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OKEA : purchase program for shares under company incentive program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:17am EDT

Reference is made to the general incentive program established by OKEA ASA ('OKEA' or the 'company'), which is based on certain defined key performance indicators and requires that cash bonuses awarded under the program is used to acquire shares in the company. In connection with such awards, OKEA will facilitate the corresponding purchases of existing shares in OKEA by employees of the company. The purchases will be managed by Pareto Securities AS and is estimated to comprise an amount up to approx. NOK 7 million in aggregate. The purchases may be conducted in the open market on Oslo Børs or in negotiated transactions. The company will on an ongoing basis announce the number of any shares acquired, as well as the price paid (high, low, average). There is no time limit on completion of the purchases.

The following primary insider will acquire shares as part of this purchase (percentage of total acquired volume in brackets): Erik Haugane (1.69 %), Tor Bjerkestrand (1.35 %), Kjersti Hovdal (1.20 %), Ola Borten Moe (1.20 %), Anton Ernst Tronstad (1.20 %), Andrew James McCann (1.10 %), Ida Ianssen Lundh (0.75 %), Marit Vik-Langlie (0.75 %), Ragnhild Aas (0.72 %), Anne Lene Rømuld (0.68 %), Frank Stensland (0.63 %), Bjørn Pettersen (0.61 %), Jan Atle Johansen (0.37 %) og Bengt Morten Sangolt (0.37 %).

All purchases will be carried out on behalf and for the account of the relevant employees, and OKEA will not acquire any own shares for treasury. All shares purchased will be held on a client account with Pareto until the purchases has been completed or terminated. The shares ultimately acquired will be subject to a 12-month lock-up period on certain terms.

Contacts:

Erik Haugane, CEO, 90721655

Ståle Myhre, VP Investor Relations, 91751878

Disclaimer

Okea ASA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 06:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aWAI CHUN : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 13 september 2019
PU
03:06aVESTAS WIND : IKEA buys 80% stake in Romanian wind farms from Vestas
RE
03:06aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : U.S.-Based Ogoni Groups Threaten to Resist Shell's Return to Ogoniland
AQ
03:06aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Nigeria to Cut Crude Oil Output to Meet OPEC Target
AQ
03:06aNutritional Products International's Evolution of Distribution Created by NPI Founder and CEO Mitch Gould
GL
03:05aINDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS signs contract to sell TKI
EQ
03:05aAdvantest to Exhibit at Conference on Radiation and its Effects on Components and Systems (RADECS) in Montpellier, France, September 16-20
GL
03:02aATLAS COPCO : Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
03:02aKLARIA PHARMA PUBL : re-acquires all global rights for its naloxone project from Purdue Pharma (Canada)
PU
03:02aTALKTALK TELECOM : Holding(s) in Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips on global demand fears despite U.S.-China trade talk hopes
4Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
5Amid U.S. vaping crackdown, Juul enters China with online store openings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group