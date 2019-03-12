Log in
OKEx : Announces Upcoming Launch of IEO Platform "OK Jumpstart"

03/12/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

MALTA, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx announced that a brand-new IEO (initial exchange offering) platform will soon be launched. Named "OK Jumpstart", the new platform aims to incubate high-potential projects and support early entrepreneurs.

OKEx began its research on different token launch methods since July 2018 when the OKNodes platform was launched. For high-quality projects and early entrepreneurs, it is believed that the IEO model is an ideal method for them to kick-start. By saving the time and resources for getting listed on exchanges, project teams will be able to focus on project development and community management.

As a trailblazer in the blockchain industry, OKEx is committed to facilitating the development of blockchain technology and projects. After a comprehensive evaluation of related regulations worldwide, OKEx finally came up with "OK Jumpstart" as a compliant IEO platform. With the technology and services required ready, OKEx is ready to roll out the platform in the soonest future.

"We are happy to launch 'OK Jumpstart' as our own IEO platform. I believe the IEO model will bring considerable advantages to both the exchange and project developers, particularly start-ups can conduct their launching process easier and more streamlined," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "In view of the demand for IEO growing so fast, 2019 will be the year of IEO, and we expect to see more innovative projects be hatched from this platform."

More details about "OK Jumpstart" will be announced shortly. Please stay tuned for updates.

What is Initial Exchange Offering (IEO)?

IEO serves similarly to the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) -- both allows selling tokens to finance early-stage projects, however, the key difference is that both the project developer and the investors facilitate their transactions through a third party -- a reliable exchange. The exchange acts as a guarantor and conducts a project due diligence check on the project team. Having IEO to streamline the process, developers are no longer required to perform KYC verifications. Indeed, it can bring about widespread publicity and a quicker listing process.

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, perpetual swap trading and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 200 countries and regions.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okex-announces-upcoming-launch-of-ieo-platform-ok-jumpstart-300811412.html

SOURCE OKEx


© PRNewswire 2019
