OKEx : Lists USDK, Compliant USD-Pegged Stablecoin by OKLink and Prime Trust

OKEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its new
listing of USDK, a US Dollar-pegged stablecoin co-launched by its
strategic partner OKLink and Prime Trust. The new stablecoin will be
listed on OKEx’s fiat-to-token (C2C) trading platform against six fiat
currencies – CNY, VND, GBP, RUB, EUR and TRY, and spot trading platform
with 11 trading pairs as below as well.
Compliant stablecoin USDK is now listed on OKEx fiat-to-token (C2C) and spot market (Graphic: Business Wire)
· BTC/USDK · ETC/USDK · TRX/USDK
· LTC/USDK · BCH/USDK · BSV/USDK
· ETH/USDK · EOS/USDK · USDT/USDK
· OKB/USDK · XRP/USDK
USDK is a ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain
technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every
USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a
guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value
is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for
maximum transparency to the public.
To celebrate the listing, OKEx will launch a 2-day campaign together
with OKLink, offering a 1% conversion premium exclusively to OKEx’s
users. During the promotion period, users can convert USDT to USDK at a
special rate of 1 to 1.01.
“We are excited about the listing of USDK. With the support of the new
stablecoin, we are one step forward to foster a new blockchain-driven
economy, encouraging financial inclusion through achieving
disintermediation,” said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. “We
understand the pains in terms of third-party auditing. But with this new
launch of a compliant stablecoin, we hope to provide our users a secure
and reliable trading experience guaranteed by high transparency and
regular audit. In the future, we are looking forward to incorporating
USDK into more decentralized applications within OKEx’s ecosystem.”
