OKEx : Lists USDK, Compliant USD-Pegged Stablecoin by OKLink and Prime Trust

06/03/2019 | 07:11am EDT

OKEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its new listing of USDK, a US Dollar-pegged stablecoin co-launched by its strategic partner OKLink and Prime Trust. The new stablecoin will be listed on OKEx’s fiat-to-token (C2C) trading platform against six fiat currencies – CNY, VND, GBP, RUB, EUR and TRY, and spot trading platform with 11 trading pairs as below as well.

Compliant stablecoin USDK is now listed on OKEx fiat-to-token (C2C) and spot market (Graphic: Business Wire)

· BTC/USDK · ETC/USDK · TRX/USDK

· LTC/USDK · BCH/USDK · BSV/USDK

· ETH/USDK · EOS/USDK · USDT/USDK

· OKB/USDK · XRP/USDK

USDK is a ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.

To celebrate the listing, OKEx will launch a 2-day campaign together with OKLink, offering a 1% conversion premium exclusively to OKEx’s users. During the promotion period, users can convert USDT to USDK at a special rate of 1 to 1.01.

“We are excited about the listing of USDK. With the support of the new stablecoin, we are one step forward to foster a new blockchain-driven economy, encouraging financial inclusion through achieving disintermediation,” said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. “We understand the pains in terms of third-party auditing. But with this new launch of a compliant stablecoin, we hope to provide our users a secure and reliable trading experience guaranteed by high transparency and regular audit. In the future, we are looking forward to incorporating USDK into more decentralized applications within OKEx’s ecosystem.”

Learn more of USDK

END

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, perpetual swap trading and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 200 countries and regions.


