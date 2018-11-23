Log in
OKEx : Takes Centre Stage in the English Premier League

11/23/2018 | 11:36am CET

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, a world-leading digital asset exchange, announced to be present in forthcoming English Premier League matches. OKEx's brand will be featured live in-game on the pitchside broadcasting systems of the world's biggest sporting league, including games featuring Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

OKEx Takes Centre Stage in the English Premier League and launches interactive campaign “Catch Us in the English Premier League!”

"Football is a universal language, it connects and unifies people beyond borders. Blockchain technology shares the same core values. We are very thrilled to see that digital technology is getting more accepted and adopted in the sports industry and we are proud to be part of it," said Andy Cheung, OKEx's Head of Operations. "Through the games, we want to connect to the audience, getting them to know more about the applications of digital technology, and we look forward to exploring a longer-term partnership to support the sport."

In celebration of this initiative, OKEx will launch a campaign "Catch Us in the English Premier League!" starting from today to December 10, 2018. Football fans who capture OKEx's digital banner in one of the following games and share the image on OKEx's Twitter will have a chance to win 50 USDT. In the upcoming EPL matches, participants can simply follow the below steps to win 50 USDT. Three winners will be selected and announced on OKEx's Twitter on December 10, 2018.

Steps:
1. Capture OKEx's digital banner in the game (on screen or on-site!)
2. Share on OKEx's Twitter
3. Follow OKEx's Twitter & retweet the post

Follow the below schedule to join "Catch Us in the English Premier League!" campaign:

Match

GAME DATE

DAY

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

25/11/2018

Sunday

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion

01/12/2018

Saturday

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

05/12/2018

Wednesday

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool

08/12/2018

Saturday

About OKEx
OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering digital assets trading services such as token trading, futures trading, and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 100 countries.

Follow OKEx on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OKEx
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/okexofficial
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/okex
Telegram: https://t.me/okexofficial_en
Website: https://www.okex.com

OKEx Logo (PRNewsfoto/OKEx)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okex-takes-centre-stage-in-the-english-premier-league-300754741.html

SOURCE OKEx


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
