OKI Data Americas : Debuts Next-Generation Print Solution With OKI Connected Print at NRF 2019 Big Show

OKI Connected Print extends the use of print to engage consumers through physical – digital (or “phygital”) converged experiences

OKI Data Americas, a world-class print technology leader, is set to debut the next generation of retail marketing solutions with the launch of OKI Connected Print at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2019 in New York. For a demonstration of this feature-rich, interactive experience, visit NRF booth #1524 Jan. 13 – 15, 2019.

Today’s retail marketing environment is evolving to meet the growing demand for solutions that combine physical storefronts with digital assets for a personalized customer experience. OKI Connected Print brings a unique solution to the retail marketplace with a focus on in-store signage, personalization and customized services. With this next generation of print solutions, signage transforms from a static to a digital asset via a smart-device QR code or image recognition.

“With our long history of innovation, OKI has always been at the forefront of next-generation technology solutions that address customer pain points,” said Sergio Horikawa, Deputy President of Oki Data Americas, Inc. “OKI Connected Print represents the next step on the print industry evolution scale, combining physical and digital assets for an optimal customer experience.”

An IDC white paper recently commissioned by OKI Data further underscores the transformation taking place in the retail sector, and the potential competitive benefits and ROI-maximizing opportunities for retailers who enhance the in-store customer experience:

79 percent of retailers responding to IDC’s Global Retail Innovation Survey reported that they expect to improve customer experience metrics (net promoter score, customer satisfaction, revenue enhancement of 1 to 9 percent) as a result of increased in-store innovation.

74 percent of responding retailers said that store innovation would facilitate reducing operating costs by 1 to 9 percent, and 25 percent said the improvement would exceed 10 percent.

Consumers worldwide increasingly shop by using mobile devices. For instance, Chinese consumers have embraced using personal mobile devices to engage with printed and digital media with more than 4 percent of transactions paid by scanning a QR code.

“OKI Connected Print truly enables end-to-end services, when compared to traditional print, by directly connecting customers with an online content experience,” said Mark Hansinger, General Manager of the Office Business Unit at Oki Data Americas, Inc. “This is just the beginning of the extension of print into the digital space. By connecting online content through in-store signage, we can help retailers increase in-store traffic, upsell personalization products, deliver a multi-media experience, measure message effectiveness and track customer engagement.”

This new concept is helping redefine the use of print in the digital age. Offering digital experiences in physical spaces to consumers helps redefine in-store shopping engagement. It enables seamless digital – physical (phygital) converged experiences through the use of consumers’ mobile devices. This makes in-store shopping more enticing for customers and builds brand loyalty. The resulting revenue growth opportunities and reduced costs help retailers maximize ROI and successfully compete with online retailers.

According to the IDC white paper, a 2018 survey of 2,000 consumers found that they experienced more joy and confidence in making shopping decisions when physical and digital product navigation and discovery was available. This included visual (and clickable) merchandising in stores, on the web, or in apps.

OKI Connected Print delivers a deeply engaging experience to customers by making use of scannable QR codes and images applied to traditional print media, including signs, shelf tags, shelf talkers, posters, place cards, door hangers, store signs, ads, postcards, coupons, gift tags and so on. Potential solutions that could be explored with Connected Print include:

Connecting digital and physical experiences via mobile apps, including wayfinding, loyalty, payments and more

Website content featuring expanded product sets or complimentary products

Videos for reviews, how-to instructions and social media sharing

Augmented reality for immersive experiences

Product reviews and comparisons

Product fact sheets, assembly instructions or warranty information

For more information about OKI Connected Print, please visit www.oki.com/us/retail or stop by booth #1524 at the NRF Big Show.

About OKI Data Americas

Oki Data Americas, Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation and backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI Electric Industry, a $4 billion multinational public corporation which has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to drive OKI’s product portfolio today.

