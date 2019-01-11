OKI Data Americas : Debuts Next-Generation Print Solution With OKI Connected Print at NRF 2019 Big Show

OKI
Data Americas, a world-class print technology leader, is set to
debut the next generation of retail marketing solutions with the launch
of OKI Connected Print at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2019
in New York. For a demonstration of this feature-rich, interactive
experience, visit NRF booth #1524 Jan. 13 – 15, 2019.
Today’s retail marketing environment is evolving to meet the growing
demand for solutions that combine physical storefronts with digital
assets for a personalized customer experience. OKI Connected Print
brings a unique solution to the retail marketplace with a focus on
in-store signage, personalization and customized services. With this
next generation of print solutions, signage transforms from a static to
a digital asset via a smart-device QR code or image recognition.
“With our long history of innovation, OKI has always been at the
forefront of next-generation technology solutions that address customer
pain points,” said Sergio Horikawa, Deputy President of Oki Data
Americas, Inc. “OKI Connected Print represents the next step on the
print industry evolution scale, combining physical and digital assets
for an optimal customer experience.”
An IDC white paper recently commissioned by OKI Data further underscores
the transformation taking place in the retail sector, and the potential
competitive benefits and ROI-maximizing opportunities for retailers who
enhance the in-store customer experience:
-
79 percent of retailers responding to IDC’s Global Retail Innovation
Survey reported that they expect to improve customer experience
metrics (net promoter score, customer satisfaction, revenue
enhancement of 1 to 9 percent) as a result of increased in-store
innovation.
-
74 percent of responding retailers said that store innovation would
facilitate reducing operating costs by 1 to 9 percent, and 25 percent
said the improvement would exceed 10 percent.
-
Consumers worldwide increasingly shop by using mobile devices. For
instance, Chinese consumers have embraced using personal mobile
devices to engage with printed and digital media with more than 4
percent of transactions paid by scanning a QR code.
“OKI Connected Print truly enables end-to-end services, when compared to
traditional print, by directly connecting customers with an online
content experience,” said Mark Hansinger, General Manager of the Office
Business Unit at Oki Data Americas, Inc. “This is just the beginning of
the extension of print into the digital space. By connecting online
content through in-store signage, we can help retailers increase
in-store traffic, upsell personalization products, deliver a multi-media
experience, measure message effectiveness and track customer engagement.”
This new concept is helping redefine the use of print in the digital
age. Offering digital experiences in physical spaces to consumers helps
redefine in-store shopping engagement. It enables seamless digital –
physical (phygital) converged experiences through the use of consumers’
mobile devices. This makes in-store shopping more enticing for customers
and builds brand loyalty. The resulting revenue growth opportunities and
reduced costs help retailers maximize ROI and successfully compete with
online retailers.
According to the IDC white paper, a 2018 survey of 2,000 consumers found
that they experienced more joy and confidence in making shopping
decisions when physical and digital product navigation and discovery was
available. This included visual (and clickable) merchandising in stores,
on the web, or in apps.
OKI Connected Print delivers a deeply engaging experience to customers
by making use of scannable QR codes and images applied to traditional
print media, including signs, shelf tags, shelf talkers, posters, place
cards, door hangers, store signs, ads, postcards, coupons, gift tags and
so on. Potential solutions that could be explored with Connected Print
include:
-
Connecting digital and physical experiences via mobile apps, including
wayfinding, loyalty, payments and more
-
Website content featuring expanded product sets or complimentary
products
-
Videos for reviews, how-to instructions and social media sharing
-
Augmented reality for immersive experiences
-
Product reviews and comparisons
-
Product fact sheets, assembly instructions or warranty information
For more information about OKI Connected Print, please visit www.oki.com/us/retail
or stop by booth #1524 at the NRF Big Show. Use hashtags #OKIData and
#ConnectedPrint when sharing on social media.
About OKI Data Americas
Oki Data Americas, Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary
of OKI Data Corporation and backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI
Electric Industry, a $4 billion multinational public corporation which
has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems
since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than
four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix
printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to
drive OKI’s product portfolio today.
