IRVING, Texas, Sept. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OKI Data Americas – a world-class printing technology leader – today announced they will unveil a new 5-Color Digital Transfer Printer with enhanced media handling capabilities in OKI Booth #3038, September 30 – October 2 in Chicago at PRINT 18, a premier event for the printing, graphics and decorated apparel industry in North America.

"PRINT 18 presents the perfect opportunity for OKI Data to showcase the company's robust portfolio of best-in-class commercial and digital transfer printers. And with over 25,000 industry professionals in attendance and the holiday season fast approaching, there is no better time or place to introduce this ground-breaking technology," said Arthur Verwey, Senior Marketing Manager, Specialty Printer Division at OKI Data Americas. "This is the only device in the world that accommodates a 13"x19" heat transfer sheet and integrates 5-color print technology to produce vibrant designs, sharper images and richer colors on virtually any color surface or substrate."

The Pro9541WT, utilizing OKI Data's revolutionary CMYK + White technology, raises the bar and sets the new standard for generously-sized, high-value digital transfer printing. Surpassing the limitations of tabloid-size transfer sheets, the Pro9541WT delivers crisp, color-rich images on apparel and hard goods – and even produces perfectly-scaled graphics and text on plus-sized clothing.

The Pro9541WT's 5-color technology is an affordable alternative to traditional screen printing as it eliminates set-up costs and up-sizing charges and jobs can be processed quickly and professionally. The Pro9541WT is a compact and efficient printer, with a straight-through path and high-efficiency material handling for simple operation and a low cost-of-ownership.

Additional proColor™ light-production and digital transfer printing solutions will be demonstrated at OKI Data's booth, including:

C942dn: The C942dn printer lays down unparalleled high-density white toner under color in a single pass, allowing for outstanding full–color graphics on dark-colored media in addition to color on white stocks. Offering print shops an opportunity to differentiate themselves from the competition, the small footprint machine uses superior toner at a lower price point and prints on a wide range of media including envelopes, magnetic media, polyester, transparent film and heavier stock, unlocking a host of new possibilities for graphic artists.

C931e: The C931e is a professional-quality, CMYK printer that is the perfect graphics solution for print shops, design firms and specialty printers for fast, affordable output.

C9DP+ Envelope Print System: Interchangeable with any of OKI's C900 series of printers, the feeder converts devices into short-run production systems and offers greater efficiency with fewer interventions. Designed to manage high quantities efficiently, the feeder enables users to offer stunning output and new services at high speeds, helping them stay competitive. With variable data envelope printing enabled by the Fiery® C9 color management server and its Command Workstation, users can streamline operations and tailor prints based on demographics and other preferences—a large and untapped market.

Pro8432 WT: This tabloid-sized textile printer with industry-leading, solid opacity white toner technology and CMY color enables users to print on dark garments. The Pro8432WT provides HD-quality color heat transfers for apparel, hard goods and a wide range of other materials. Compact and highly efficient, it enables simple operations and lower costs.

C711WT: The C711WT digital color printer has the ability to print color-plus-white on transfer media.

C831TS: Designed specifically for T-shirt and apparel decorators, the compact C831TS digital color printer produces affordable, high-quality graphics and text for transfer sheets used with a variety of fabric substrates.

For more information contact procolor@okidata.com or call (972) 891.3304. And to see a live heat transfer workflow demonstration, stop by OKI Data booth #3038 at Print 18.

About OKI Data Americas

OKI Data Americas, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation and is backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI Electric Industry, a $4.0 billion multinational public corporation which has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to drive OKI's product portfolio today.

With its catalog of Office Products, including single and multifunction digital color and monochrome LED printers, and serial impact dot matrix printers, OKI is a reliable presence in printing-intensive environments around the world. In the graphics and signage industries, OKI's Industrial Printers – including the ColorPainter™ line of eco-solvent wide format printers and proColor™ series of digital production printers – deliver world-class print output that is made to last. For more information, visit www.oki.com/us and follow OKI on Twitter at @OkiData.

