OLEDs World Summit Returns to San Francisco for 20th Anniversary

Smithers Apex is pleased to announce that the OLEDs World Summit will celebrate 20 years as the annual homecoming for the international OLED community in 2018. Taking place September 18-20, at the Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California, this year’s agenda features representatives from Intel, Kyulux, Sumitomo Chemical, Luflex – LG OLED Light, Holst Centre, Fraunhofer FEP, and many more.

Recently announced presentations for the 2018 program include:

Applications to Leverage Commercial OLED Displays Into Commercial Airplanes And Other Industries presented by Boeing Commercial Airplanes

presented by Boeing Commercial Airplanes Advanced Inkjet Printing: A Disruptive Manufacturing Equipment Solution for Enabling Next-Generation Displays from Kateeva

from Kateeva Use of High Refractive Index Materials in Display and Lighting Applications presented by Pixelligent

“For two decades, the international OLED industry has been gathering at the OLEDs World Summit to discuss the R&D efforts, industry challenges, technological advancements, and emerging opportunities that accompany the continued growth and commercial viability of OLED lighting and display applications,” said Ashli Speed, Conference Producer for the OLEDs World Summit.

“As the OLED industry has continued to grow, this event remains the premier event for attendees to gather information, share ideas, and explore the latest industry innovations with a diverse group of key decision makers from all aspects of the value chain.”

In addition to two full days of presentations, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive hour-long tour of Kateeva's newly expanded Silicon Valley headquarters on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 18, 2018.

For more information on the 2018 OLEDs World Summit program and speaker lineup, visit https://www.oledsworldsummit.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005484/en/