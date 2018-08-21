OLEDs World Summit Returns to San Francisco for 20th Anniversary

Smithers Apex is pleased to announce that the OLEDs World Summit will
celebrate 20 years as the annual homecoming for the international OLED
community in 2018. Taking place September 18-20, at the Hyatt Centric
Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, California, this year’s agenda
features representatives from Intel,
Kyulux,
Sumitomo
Chemical, Luflex
– LG OLED Light, Holst
Centre, Fraunhofer
FEP, and many more.
Recently announced presentations for the 2018 program include:
-
Applications to Leverage Commercial OLED Displays Into Commercial
Airplanes And Other Industries presented by Boeing Commercial
Airplanes
-
Advanced Inkjet Printing: A Disruptive Manufacturing Equipment
Solution for Enabling Next-Generation Displays from Kateeva
-
Use of High Refractive Index Materials in Display and Lighting
Applications presented by Pixelligent
“For two decades, the international OLED industry has been gathering at
the OLEDs World Summit to discuss the R&D efforts,
industry challenges, technological advancements, and emerging
opportunities that accompany the continued growth and commercial
viability of OLED lighting and display applications,” said Ashli Speed,
Conference Producer for the OLEDs World Summit.
“As the OLED industry has continued to grow, this event remains the
premier event for attendees to gather information, share ideas, and
explore the latest industry innovations with a diverse group of key
decision makers from all aspects of the value chain.”
In addition to two full days of presentations, attendees will also have
the opportunity to participate in an exclusive hour-long tour of
Kateeva's newly expanded Silicon Valley headquarters on the afternoon of
Wednesday, September 18, 2018.
For more information on the 2018 OLEDs World Summit program and speaker
lineup, visit https://www.oledsworldsummit.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005484/en/