Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OLLI Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) Investors of Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors with Losses Should Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges OLLI investors to learn their shareholder rights against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings to recover investment losses

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) of the firm’s investigation of possible disclosure violations.

RELEVANT HOLDING PERIOD: Before Aug. 29, 2019
Email: OLLI@hbsslaw.com
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OLLI
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation: 510-725-3000

Ollie’s Investigation:

The firm’s investigation concerns whether Ollie’s concealed significant supply chain and inventory issues adversely impacted its new stores.

On Aug. 28, 2019, the Company announced disappointing Q2 2019 financial results and reduced full year guidance.  Management blamed the poor performance on an increase in supply chain expense and reduced merchandise margin.  Significantly, management admitted that their knowledge of supply chain issues impacting new stores “existed for most all of Q2 and was corrected basically in the last week of the quarter.”

If you invested in OLLI before Aug. 29, 2019 and suffered significant losses contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your options.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which senior management misrepresented Ollie’s supply chain and inventory management systems,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ollie’s Bargain Outlet should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email OLLI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pluralsight, Inc. - PS
GL
09:12pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
09:12pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Offer Document Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
09:12pMETALS X : Completion of A$35 Million Loan Facility
PU
09:08pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR
GL
09:07pOil recedes on Saudi supply reassurance, investor focus shifts to Fed
RE
09:07pELEMENT : MacDermid Graphics Solutions to Present Comprehensive Thermal Plate Processing Solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019
PU
09:06pTRANSLATE BIO : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
09:03pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Prices $1.35 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes
PR
09:03pPULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GM stops paying for health insurance for striking union workers; talks continue
2Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
3ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5Top U.S. antitrust regulators admit to infighting on big tech probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group