OLLIE'S 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. - OLLI

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until November 18, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: OLLI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



About the Lawsuit

Ollie’s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2019, the Company disclosed a 1.7% decline in store sales for 2Q2019 as well as the existence of a supply chain “bottleneck issue” that occurred “for most all of Q2” that was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.” On this news, the price of Ollie’s shares plummeted.

The case is Stirling v. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. et al., 1:19-cv-08647.

