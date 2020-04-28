Log in
OMA Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

04/28/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter 2020. 

1Q20 Summary

  • Passenger traffic decreased 4.9%, reaching 4.9 million passengers and has been affected as of the second half of March due to the measures implemented because of the health emergency caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus pandemic (“COVID-19”). See section ”COVID-19 update” in this report.
  • Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps. 220 million for the quarter.
(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos)1Q19 1Q20 % Var  
Passenger Traffic  5,114    4,864    (4.9) 
Aeronautical Revenues  1,323    1,275    (3.6) 
Non-Aeronautical Revenues  426    440    3.4   
Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues  1,749    1,716    (1.9) 
Construction Revenues  192    181    (6.0) 
Total Revenues   1,942    1,896    (2.3) 
Adjusted EBITDA  1,270    1,239    (2.4) 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)72.6%72.2%  
Income from Operations  1,128    1,084    (3.9) 
Operating Margin (%)58.1%57.2%  
Consolidated Net Income  760    970    27.6   
Net Income of Controlling Interest  757    966    27.6   
EPS (Ps.)  1.92    2.47    28.4   
EPADS (US$)  0.79    0.84    5.9   
MDP and Strategic Investments  241    220    (8.7) 

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.              

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero 

Investor Relations: 
Emmanuel Camacho 
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
