OMA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results

07/24/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the second quarter 2019. 

2Q19 Results Summary

  • Passenger traffic grew 10.7%, reaching 6.0 million passengers.

  • Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments amounted Ps. 269 million for the quarter.

  • Aeronautical revenues increased 17.9% and Non-Aeronautical revenues grew 13.7%

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 22.4% to Ps. 1,441 million and Net Income increased 19.6% to Ps. 848 million.

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos)2Q18 2Q19 % Var 6M18 6M19 % Var  
Passenger Traffic  5,385    5,958    10.7    10,286    11,072    7.6   
Aeronautical Revenues  1,269    1,496    17.9    2,473    2,819    14.0   
Non-Aeronautical Revenues  401    455    13.7    776    881    13.5   
Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues  1,670    1,951    16.9    3,250    3,701    13.9   
Construction Revenues  318    216    (32.2)  670    408    (39.1) 
Total Revenues   1,987    2,167    9.0    3,919    4,109    4.8   
Adjusted EBITDA  1,178    1,441    22.4    2,250    2,711    20.5   
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)70.5%73.9% 69.2%73.3%  
Income from Operations  1,038    1,276    22.9    1,983    2,404    21.2   
Operating Margin (%)52.2%58.9% 50.6%58.5%  
Consolidated Net Income  709    848    19.6    1,320    1,609    21.9   
Net Income of Controlling Interest  705    849    20.5    1,313    1,605    22.3   
EPS (Ps.)  1.79    2.16    20.5    3.34    4.08    22.3   
EPADS (US$)  0.72    0.90    24.8    1.34    1.70    26.7   
MDP and Strategic Investments  436    269    (38.3)  859    509    (40.7) 


         
  OMA will hold its 2Q19 earnings conference call on July 25, 2019 at 12 pm Eastern time, 11 am Mexico City time.

Call 1-877-407-9208 toll-free from the U.S. or 1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13692969. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/events.cfm. 		 
   


This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.              

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero  

Investor Relations: 
Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry 
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
