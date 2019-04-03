OMA Calls Annual Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors agreed to propose to the Shareholders the payment of a cash dividend of Ps. 1,600 million



MONTERREY, Mexico, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today published a call for its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019.

For additional information with regards to several agenda items, please visit http://ir.oma.aero/shareholders-meetings .

The translation of the full text of the meeting call follows:

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING CALL

The Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (the “Company”), in compliance with articles 28, section IV of the Mexican Securities Law (“Ley del Mercado de Valores”), and in accordance with Articles 181, 183, 186, and 187 of the Mexican General Law of Corporations (“Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles”) and articles Thirty Four, Thirty Five and Thirty Six of the Bylaws of the Company, hereby CALLS its shareholders to attend the Annual General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held at 10:00am on the 29th day of April, 2019, in Salon Regency Room G2, of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Campos Elíseos No. 204, Polanco Sección V, C.P. 11560, Delegación Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, Mexico where the following matters will be attended:

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING AGENDA

Reports of the Board of Directors in accordance with Article 28, section IV, paragraphs (d) and (e) of the Mexican Securities Law, regarding the fiscal year ended as of December 31, 2018.

Reports of the Chief Executive Officer and External Auditor in accordance with Article 28, section IV, paragraph (b) of the Mexican Securities Law, regarding the fiscal year ended as of December 31, 2018.

Reports and opinion referred to in Article 28, section IV, paragraphs (a) and (c) of the Mexican Securities Law, including the Fiscal Report referred to in article 76, section XIX of the Income Tax Law.



Discussion and approval of the Reports mentioned in items I, II and III above. Resolutions in this regard.

Allocation of net income, increase in reserves, approval of the amounts for share repurchases, and declaration of dividends, if any. Resolutions in this regard.

Discussion and, in the event, approval of a proposal to appoint and/or confirm members of the Board of Directors and the Chairs of the Audit and Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committees; determination of their respective emoluments. Resolutions in this regard.

Appointment of Special Delegates.

In order to be entitled to attend the Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders shall obtain an entry pass issued and delivered by the Secretary of the Company at the address set forth below, starting the fourth business day prior to the meeting date, in accordance with the following terms:

Shareholders must be registered in the Share Registry of the Company or validate the ownership of their shares or certificates pursuant to Articles 290 and 293 of the Mexican Securities Law. The Share Registry will be closed to new entries three days prior to the date of the Shareholders’ Meeting and on the day of such Meeting.



Shareholders shall deposit their share certificates as provided in paragraph (a) above, at the offices of the Company set forth below, or at S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., or at any national or foreign banking institution, and present to the Company the deposit receipt issued by the respective institution for such purposes.



Shareholders may attend the Shareholders’ Meeting in person or through authorized representatives, using a proxy form in accordance with Article 49, section III of the Mexican Securities Law, or any other method of representation authorized by law; therefore, the shareholders shall, as appropriate, in addition to the deposit receipt mentioned in paragraph (b) above, include the proxy form referred to herein. Such proxy form is available at the address set forth below.



Brokerage firms and other financial institutions shall, for purposes of obtaining an entry pass, present a list that contains the name, address, and nationality of each shareholder and the number of shares represented, duly signed by the officer responsible for the preparation of the list.

The share certificates duly deposited with the Secretary of the Board of Directors by the shareholders or their representatives for attendance purposes will be returned after the adjournment of the Meeting in exchange for the deposit receipts issued to the shareholders or their representatives.

Please note that the proxy form, entry passes, and supporting documentation related to the matters listed in the Agenda shall be available to shareholders at the offices located at Av. Patriotismo 229, Piso 8, Oficina 204, Plaza Metrópoli Torre I, Colonia San Pedro de los Pinos, Código Postal 03800, Mexico City, since April 22, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Mexico City, on the 3rd day of April 2019

/s/ Diego Quintana Kawage

Chairman of the Board of Directors



