OMA Starts Expansion Project at the Monterrey International Airport

11/08/2019 | 07:23pm EST
  • With an investment of $ 4,245 million pesos, OMA begins the expansion project at the Monterrey Airport.
  • Capacity will be increased by 50% to serve 16.5 million passengers annually.
  • Monterrey Airport strengthens its position as the most important hub in northern Mexico.

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), hosted a groundbreaking event of the expansion project at the Monterrey International Airport.

With an investment of 4,245 million pesos to be executed between 2019 and 2025, the Monterrey airport will increase its capacity by 50% and serve up to 16.5 million passengers.

The expansion is planned to be carried out in two stages. First phase includes the expansion of the public area and the growth of the check-in areas equipped with 88 fixed and 20 automated counters, as well as the construction of “Wing 1” with 11 boarding gates. Second phase includes a new inspection point with 12 new passenger service lines which will generate a more efficient transit. In addition, "Wing 2" will be built with 15 boarding gates equipped with walkways, as well as the expansion of the national and international baggage claim areas. The airport will also increase to 62 aircraft parking positions.

During the construction process, the Monterrey Airport will be fully operational seeking the least possible impact.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:
Emmanuel Camacho
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
