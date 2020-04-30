Log in
OMA publishes its Annual Report and files Form 20-F for 2019

04/30/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today announced that it filed its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and with the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). The Company also filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report and Form 20-F may be downloaded directly from OMA's webpage (http://ir.oma.aero), or on the websites of the Mexican Stock Exchange and the SEC.                              

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations: 
Emmanuel Camacho 
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
