OMA reports a 3.3% increase in February 2019 passenger traffic

0
03/06/2019 | 07:31pm EST
  • The Monterrey (+3.4%), Ciudad Juárez (+9.0%), and Zacatecas (+29.9%) airports contributed most to traffic growth

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 3.3% in February 2019, as compared to February 2018. Domestic traffic increased 3.8%, and international traffic increased 0.8%.

Total Passengers*
 Feb-2018Feb-2019Change %Jan - Feb
2018		Jan - Feb
2019		Change %
Domestic1,272,3191,320,3033.82,609,7542,750,3485.4
International222,626224,3020.8470,812477,8651.5
OMA Total1,494,9451,544,6053.3 3,080,5663,228,2134.8
* Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During February 2019, domestic traffic increased in eight of our airports, with the largest increases in:

  • Monterrey (+4.0%), benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Mexico City, Cancún and Guadalajara routes.
     
  • Ciudad Juárez (+9.1%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City, Bajío, Cancún, Culiacán and Guadalajara routes.
     
  • Acapulco (+13.7%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City and Guadalajara routes.
     
  • Zacatecas (+42.4%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route.

In February 2019, Volaris started flying the Acapulco – Guadalajara, Ciudad Juárez – Culiacán, Culiacán – Ciudad Juárez, and San Luis Potosí – Mexico City routes.

International traffic grew in seven airports in February, with the largest increase in Mazatlán (+7.3%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Abbotsford, Canada; Montreal, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Los Angeles, California routes.          

Of total passenger traffic, 99.1% was commercial, and 0.9% was general aviation.

For OMA’s complete traffic report, include tables, please visit http://ir.oma.aero/traffic-reports 

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:
Emmanuel Camacho
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
