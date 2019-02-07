OMA reports a 6.2% increase in January 2019 passenger traffic

The Monterrey (+5.6%), Culiacán (+10.9%), and Ciudad Juárez (+11.7%) airports contributed most to traffic growth

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 6.2% in January 2019, as compared to January 2018. Domestic traffic increased 6.9%, and international traffic increased 2.2%.

Total Passengers* Jan-2018 Jan-2019 Change % Domestic 1,337,435 1,430,045 6.9 International 248,186 253,563 2.2 OMA Total 1,585,621 1,683,608 6.2 * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During January 2019, domestic traffic increased in eleven of our airports, with the largest increases in:

Monterrey (+6.7%), benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Mexico City, Cancún and Guadalajara routes.



(+6.7%), benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Mexico City, Cancún and Guadalajara routes. Culiacán (+10.5%) due to increased traffic on the Tijuana, Guadalajara and Mexico City routes.



(+10.5%) due to increased traffic on the Tijuana, Guadalajara and Mexico City routes. Ciudad Juárez (+11.6%) as a result of increased traffic on the Bajío, Cancún and Guadalajara routes.

International traffic grew in ten airports in January, with the largest increase in:

Mazatlán (+6.4%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Montreal, Canada; Calgary, Canada; Saskatoon, Canada; and Los Angeles, California routes.



(+6.4%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Montreal, Canada; Calgary, Canada; Saskatoon, Canada; and Los Angeles, California routes. San Luis Potosí (+10.1%) due to increased traffic on the Houston, Texas route.

In January 2019, Sunwing started flying the Mazatlán – Saskatoon, Canada route. In addition, Swoop opened the Mazatlán - Abbotsford, Canada routes.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.1% was commercial, and 0.9% was general aviation.

For OMA’s complete traffic report, include tables, please visit http://ir.oma.aero .

