OMA reports a 7.4% increase in August 2019 passenger traffic

09/04/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

MONTERREY, Mexico, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 7.4% in August 2019, as compared to August 2018. Domestic traffic increased 7.0%, and international traffic increased 11.3%.

Total Passengers*
 Aug-2018Aug-2019Change %Jan - Aug
2018		Jan - Aug
2019		Change %
Domestic1,767,9091,890,8327.012,609,68513,561,1427.5
International197,684220,00011.31,744,1031,869,4677.2
OMA Total1,965,5932,110,8327.4 14,353,78815,430,6097.5
* Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During August 2019, domestic traffic increased in ten of our airports, with the largest increases in:

  • Culiacán (+14.8%) as a result of increased traffic on the Tijuana and Mexico City routes.
  • Ciudad Juárez (+17.5%) benefitted from increased traffic on the Mexico City route.
  • Acapulco (+24.4%), due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route, and
  • Monterrey (+1.5%) due to increased traffic on the Toluca and Tijuana routes.                                       

International traffic grew in all of our airports in August, with the largest increases in Monterrey (+6.9%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Houston route; and Durango (+88.4%), due to increased traffic on the Dallas route.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.                                                            

About OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero 

Investor Relations: 
Emmanuel Camacho 
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
