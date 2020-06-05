Log in
OMA reports a 93.5% decrease in May 2020 passenger traffic

06/05/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports decreased 93.5% in May 2020, as compared to May 2019. Domestic traffic decreased 93.1%, and international traffic decreased 96.4%.

Total Passengers*
 Apr-2019Apr-2020Change %Jan-Apr
2019		Jan-Apr
2020		Change %
Domestic1,701,109132,284(92.2)6,070,6454,295,735(29.2)
International225,6377,102(96.9)969,602707,864(27.0)
OMA Total1,926,746139,386(92.8)7,040,2475,003,599(28.9)
* Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

Of total passenger traffic, 95.4% was commercial, and 4.6% was general aviation.

The decrease in the number of passengers is mainly the result of the measures implemented by the health emergency caused by COVID-19 virus, both in Mexico and in the main international destinations of OMA airports, as well as the significant reduction in seats offered by the airlines that operate in our airports and the lower demand for travel.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.                            
                                
About OMA
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer
Ruffo Pérez Pliego
+52 (81) 8625 4300
rperezpliego@oma.aero 

Investor Relations: 
Emmanuel Camacho 
+52 (81) 8625 4308
ecamacho@oma.aero 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
