Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OMCL Litigation Deadline: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) of the September 16, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action pending against the Company.

If you invested in Omnicell between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 16, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/omnicell

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

OMCL@hbsslaw.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing that Omnicell (1) engaged in improper revenue recognition, (2) experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it previously projected, (3) would be required to write off certain obsolete inventory, and (4) misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether Omnicell and senior management engaged in accounting misconduct,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Omnicell should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email OMCL@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:51pFORTINET : FortiOS and SSL Vulnerabilities
PU
08:51pChina Mengniu Dairy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 33% on Year, Lifted by Higher Sales
DJ
08:46pSTARPHARMA : Positive results with Targeted DEP® using antibody fragment in human ovarian cancer model
PU
08:46pDELTA AIR LINES : Dorian upgraded to hurricane status, Delta adds St. Thomas to waiver (Article)
PU
08:45pOil prices hold gains after U.S. inventory drawdown
RE
08:45pLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results on August 30, 2019
PR
08:41pTHOR MINING : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:37pHARTE GOLD : Accelerates Plan To Bolster Management and Provides Financing Update
AQ
08:36pHONGHUA : Revenue Increases Rapidly; Hits Record High Since 2016
AQ
08:36pBANK OF JAPAN : Average Contract Interest Rates on Loans and Discounts (July) 
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
3VIVO CANNABIS INC : VIVO CANNABIS : trade; Reports Q2 2019 Financial and Operating Results
4MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC : MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Expiry Date of Share Purchase Warrants
5GENERAL MOLY, INC. : GENERAL MOLY : Announces Engagement of King & Spalding to Pursue Available Remedies Under..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group