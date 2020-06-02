OMEGA Federal Credit Union Partners With Member Driven Technologies

Credit union selects CUSO to host its core platform for boosted efficiencies, enhanced member service

Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that OMEGA Federal Credit Union has selected MDT to host the Episys core platform and provide critical IT solutions for the institution.

Wexford, Pa.-based OMEGA FCU has been serving communities across Pennsylvania since 1940. The credit union wanted a technology partner that would allow it to boost efficiencies, more nimbly grow and enhance the overall member experience. OMEGA FCU ultimately determined that MDT was the best choice to meet these needs while providing high levels of service and support.

“When looking for a partner to host our core platform, we found that the corporate culture of MDT aligns perfectly with our own,” said Troy L. Garvin, CEO of OMEGA FCU. “MDT recognizes our members are the top priority, and the CUSO’s technology will enable us to scale and serve members with a flexibility that wasn’t previously possible. We are committed to delivering value to our members, employees and the community, and we are excited for MDT to positively contribute to these efforts.”

By leveraging the core platform hosted by MDT, OMEGA FCU will be able to operate more efficiently and effectively, spending less time on manual, tedious tasks and creating more bandwidth for strategic and member-facing initiatives. The credit union plans to go live on the platform next fall.

“We’re proud to partner with OMEGA FCU, a forward-looking credit union that is dedicated to improving internal processes that will translate into better, more meaningful interactions with members,” said Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “By outsourcing with MDT, OMEGA FCU will be able to alleviate staff from cumbersome software and hardware maintenance, boosting efficiencies and employee productivity. We look forward to joining forces with OMEGA FCU, helping them compete and strengthen member relationships for many years to come.”

About Member Driven Technologies

MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

