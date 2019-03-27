Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OMERS Announces Closing of First Infrastructure Transaction in France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

LONDON, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS announced today that it has closed its previously announced investment in SFR FttH. OMERS Infrastructure led a consortium, which includes Allianz Capital Partners and AXA Investment Managers, to invest alongside Altice France in the newly created platform.

SFR FttH is the largest alternative fibre-to-the-home (FttH) infrastructure wholesale operator in France, with 5 million homes to be passed in the coming years. SFR FttH operates in the well-developed French telecom market, and benefits from a bespoke contractual structure for rolling out the network with a well-regarded operating partner.

“We are delighted to announce the funding of SFR FttH, an OMERS-led corporate partnership with Altice France. This venture, which enables the deployment of fibre optic networks across French local communities, is OMERS first major greenfield investment in the telecom infrastructure space. This investment fits our strategy of investing alongside high-quality partners in companies that generate predictable returns to help meet our obligations to OMERS pension plan members. The transaction also marks our entrance into the French market, while adding to our diverse portfolio of assets in Europe,” said Philippe Busslinger, Head of Europe for OMERS Infrastructure.

“Having closed on the transaction, we will now focus our efforts on supporting the management team in deploying the network, which will provide households in France with access to ultra-fast broadband and creating value for all stakeholders over the long term,” Mr. Busslinger added.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Neil Hrab
Manager, External Communications and Media Relations
nhrab@omers.com
416-369-2418

About OMERS and OMERS Infrastructure  

OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada. Investments are aimed at steady returns to help deliver secure and sustainable pensions to OMERS members.  

OMERS diversified portfolio of large-scale infrastructure assets exhibits stability and strong cash flows, in sectors including energy, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS has employees in Toronto and other major cities across North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia and Australia. OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension funds with net assets of C$97 billion. Visit www.omersinfrastructure.com for more information.

OMERS_Logo_Colour.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pBLOCK COMMODITIES LTD : Convertible Loans and Cannabis Market Entry
PU
02:20pRAPID7 : How to Gain Security Visibility into a Modern Environment
PU
02:20pPORTMEIRION : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
02:17pTETRATE : Works with Amazon Web Services to Bring Enterprise-grade Envoy to AWS App Mesh Users
BU
02:16pAPERAM : Final Purchase Price to holders of outstanding U.S.$300m 0.625% Net Share Settled Convertible and/or Exchangeable Bonds 2021 to offer to sell Bonds pursuant to fixed price tender offer process
AQ
02:16pDISCOVERY : THE LAST EYEWITNESSES' DOCUMENTARY IN ASSOCIATION WITH USC SHOAH FOUNDATION ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
02:16pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : says grounded jets contribute to lower revenue
AQ
02:16pBOEING : Reviews More 737 MAX Systems as It Completes Software Update
DJ
02:15pOPHIR ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Replacement of Ophir Energy
PU
02:15pBT : guarantee of debt securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; headquar..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.