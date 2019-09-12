OMNI Systems, Inc. Announces Mike Murton as General Manager

OMNI Systems™, Inc. (www.omnisystem.com), the industry’s leading high quality-low price thermal label converter, announced that it has hired Mike Murton as General Manager for the company.

As General Manager, he will be focused on transforming the floor management team into leaders who can support OMNI System's continued growth. A key area will be further developing internal and supplier audit programs. Mike will also be the primary owner of Human Resources, Safety and Continuous Improvement including attracting/retaining talent, Employee Handbook and Safety Policy enhancements.

OMNI Systems, Inc. is a 100 percent debt-free company, recently upgraded by Dun & Bradstreet and winner of several culture, employee satisfaction and manufacturing awards. With Murton’s help, OMNI will continue to grow and garner industry recognition.

“Mike will be instrumental in transforming our floor management into leaders,” Andy Macek, President of OMNI Systems says. “Mike will also lead our improvements in safety and audit programs. We are very excited to have him as a leader on our team.”

Mike has proven to be an effective leader in fast-paced environments with excellent problem-solving skills. While at Swagelok Company, Mike gained experience leading different manufacturing disciplines that include operations, supply chain, procurement, warehouse and distribution. He will utilize strong communication and coaching skills that will empower employees to take more ownership and work more effectively as a team. Mike lives in Willoughby with his wife, Tania, and their two children. He is an avid fan of Cleveland sports teams.

About OMNI Systems, Inc.

OMNI Systems™, Inc. was founded in 1990, with headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio. OMNI Systems has quickly become one of the largest, privately-owned label convertors in the United States and is now the largest consumer of thermal media from the nation's leading raw material supplier. This purchasing power allows OMNI to procure the highest quality raw material components at the lowest prices. When combined with modern manufacturing and distribution centers operating 24 hours per day, and debt-free/financially strong infrastructure (D&B 3A3), the OMNI difference is clear: "The Highest Quality Labels at the Lowest Prices."

