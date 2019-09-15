Log in
OMNICELL 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL

09/15/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 16, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Omnicell, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OMCL).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Omnicell and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-omcl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 16, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On July 11, 2019, a report published by GlassHouse Research revealed that the Company had prematurely recognized over $38M in sales, had pushed new product lines onto customers hesitant to purchase more inventory due to implementation issues, and that it would need to write off $23M in obsolete inventory. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.41/share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11/share on July 11, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Bursick v. Omnicell, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-04150.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
