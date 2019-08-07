Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OMNICELL CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 16, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Omnicell, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OMCL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Omnicell investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-omnicell-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Omnicell and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 11, 2019, a report published by GlassHouse Research revealed that the Company had prematurely recognized over $38M in sales, had pushed new product lines onto customers hesitant to purchase more inventory due to implementation issues, and that it would need to write off $23M in obsolete inventory.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.41/share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11/share on July 11, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Bursick v. Omnicell, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-04150.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43pPYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 8, 2019
PR
11:34pChina's July crude oil imports rise as refiner profits pick up
RE
11:28pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's 1Q Net Profit Lower-Than-Expected -- Earnings Review
DJ
11:27pFlash Memory Summit Announces 2019 Best of Show Award Winners
BU
11:21pJapan warns of stricter checks on exports to South Korea, grants first nod since July
RE
11:20pJAPAN DISPLAY : (Correction)(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12, 2019 announced on August 7, 2019
PU
11:20pMesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes
GL
11:15pMANAGED WI-FI EXPLAINED : How to be the Solution for Subscribers
PU
11:14pJapan warns of stricter checks on exports to South Korea, grants first nod since July
RE
11:14pHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Final Placement of Rights Issue Shortfall
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group