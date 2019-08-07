OMNICELL CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. - OMCL

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 16, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Omnicell, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OMCL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



Omnicell and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 11, 2019, a report published by GlassHouse Research revealed that the Company had prematurely recognized over $38M in sales, had pushed new product lines onto customers hesitant to purchase more inventory due to implementation issues, and that it would need to write off $23M in obsolete inventory.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $11.41/share, or nearly 14%, to close at $75.11/share on July 11, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Bursick v. Omnicell, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-04150.

