OMNIPLAN : and Texas A&M University Health Science Center Unveil New State-of-the-Art Medical Research Building

Dallas-based architecture and design firm, OMNIPLAN, in partnership with Texas A&M University Health Science Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Texas A&M Medical Research and Education Building II (MREB II). The facility will house state-of-the-art laboratories for the College of Medicine and College of Nursing.

Working in collaboration with FLAD Architects, OMNIPLAN designed the MREB II facility to provide better collaboration and efficiencies across various health science research teams. The project includes a 48,200-square-foot vertical expansion to the existing Medical Research and Education Building and a new 122,800-square-foot addition. The design more than doubles the Health Science Center’s research space on the Bryan campus.

“We are proud to have been selected by Texas A&M University to design a laboratory focused on the future. The MREB II building re-imagines the traditional laboratory experience and encourages maximum interaction between diverse user groups. The design breaks down silos and creates spaces that allows researchers from different disciplines to come together to learn from each other and push medical research forward,” said Jeff Slajer, AIA, OMNIPLAN Associate Principal and project manager.

The building’s new adaptive design allows the laboratories to quickly and easily be reconfigured to meet the needs of varied science teams with movable casework, ease of access to service equipment, and mobile workstations.

The facility’s large windows and open space provides natural lighting and scenic views of an adjacent wooded ravine. A focus on the public spaces encourages researchers to meet and gather outside of their labs.

About OMNIPLAN:

Founded in 1956, OMNIPLAN is an award-winning practice focused on holistic design that creates engaging experiences for all. This user-centric design approach gives the team a unique understanding of each project integrating planning, architecture and interior design. With an emphasis on people places, the firm’s portfolio ranges from office, retail, multifamily, higher education and places of community and worship.

For more information please visit www.omniplan.com or contact Amanda Buckley at abuckley@omniplan.com or 214.775.6181.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005679/en/