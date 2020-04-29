Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OMV books first-quarter loss, lowers 2020 production target due to tumbling markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:27am EDT
The OMV logo is seen at a gas station in Vienna

Austrian energy group OMV posted a net loss for the first quarter due to significant inventory costs and lowered its production target and crude price forecasts in response to tumbling oil demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

OMV said on Wednesday it lost 68 million euros ($74 million) in the three months through March after making a profit of 496 million euros in the same period a year before.

With economies around the world locked down and travel halted to arrest the coronavirus pandemic, storage capacities are filling up fast globally, an additional cost for energy companies. Investors worry that recently agreed supply cuts might not be deep enough to counter falling demand.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, fell 8% in the quarter to 699 million euros, above an average estimate of 573 million euros in an OMV poll of 15 analysts.

Oil prices sank 65% in the first three months to lows of $22 a barrel as strict movement restrictions led to a collapse in demand for transportation fuels.

April has seen some of the most turbulent days in oil trading as investors confronted the reality that worldwide supply will overwhelm demand for months or years. U.S. crude futures fell into negative territory for the first time.

OMV said it expects the Brent oil price to average $40 per barrel this year and saw the realised gas price at 11.9 euros per megawatt hour.

The Austrian company now sees its 2020 output at around 440,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) instead of its previous target of 500,000 boed.

Chief Executive Rainer Seele has said he was considering reducing working hours for OMV staff and shutting down a refinery due to the slump in demand. It is also open whether the proposed dividend of 2.00 euros per share will be paid.

The group, which has a global workforce of around 20,000, announced last month it would cut spending by about 20% this year and said it had reached a deal to pay for its stake buy in plastics maker Borealis in stages to free up cash.

OMV had agreed earlier in March to purchase a 39% stake in Borealis from Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala [MUDEV.UL], to lift its own stake to 75% and make it one of the world's leading polymer producers.

To fund the $4.7 billion acquisition, OMV plans sell $2.3 billion of assets by the end of next year.

A large number of parties have already expressed interest in its nearly 300 filling stations in Germany, it said on Wednesday.

Due diligence for the planned divestment of its 51% stake in gas pipeline operator Gas Connect Austria to hydropower specialist Verbund was making progress.

Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was 838 million euros and its cash position at end-March was 2.8 billion euros.

By Kirsti Knolle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 3.00% 27.5 End-of-day quote.1.93%
VERBUND AG 7.40% 41.5 End-of-day quote.6.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aAPTERYX IMAGING : Reports 2019 Results
PU
03:38aJD COM : Consumption Trends during COVID-19 through Data
PU
03:38aIMAGE SCAN : Interim results
PU
03:38aVALE S A : Performance in 1Q20 (EN)
PU
03:38aAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Q1 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03:35aCOVESTRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:35aHOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GMBH : closes 2019 with noticeably higher earnings
EQ
03:34aWPP says COVID-19 dragged March net sales down 7.9%, braces for bigger impact
RE
03:34aCOVESTRO : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
03:33aALTAN RIO MINERALS : Announces Joint Venture Agreement for Southern Cross North Project
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart eyes quick recovery as profit falls 12% on coronavirus cri..
4APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : reports profitable quarter driven by revenue growth in core businesses &nda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group