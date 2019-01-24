OMX Nordic 40 (OMXN40) - Momentum is improving

The two largest companies, the Swedish Astrazeneca and the Norwegian Novo Nordisk (around 80 billion euros each) are starting the 2019 financial year calmly with performances of -1.5% and +4% respectively.
Technically in daily data, prices come back to the 1480 points, a resistance zone already tested several times over the last 5 months. A dynamic crossing of the 1500 points would be required to extend the current movement and target the 1590 points. In the event of a failure of the buyer consensus, a legitimate decline could be put in place and allow the index to move closer to the 20- and 50-day moving averages located to date at around 1440 points.