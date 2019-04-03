ON Collaborative by Coldwell Banker Enters South Florida Market, Takes Over Sales at YOO Residences at Metropica

ON Collaborative, by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services, a
full-service national development marketing and sales firm, has assumed
the lead on the marketing and sales of YOO Residences at Metropica, the
first residential offering within the $1.5 billion, 65-acre master
planned Metropica,
one of the nation’s largest under-construction mixed-use communities,
and concurrently named Reiner Perez as Director of Sales.
Located in Western Broward County Florida, and slated for completion in
June 2019, the 28-story YOO Residences at Metropica features 263
well-appointed residences ranging in size from 740 to 1,379 square feet,
and is priced from the $400’s.
The visionary new development, designed by globally acclaimed architect
Chad Oppenheim, with interior design by YOO Design Group out of London,
combines contemporary architecture with inspiring interior design and
premium finishes. The building features thoughtfully-designed residences
with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies and
an exceptional array of amenities. Metropica offers an inspired
live-work-play environment with the best of both worlds - urban
convenience and accessibility paired with the natural tranquility of a
suburban setting - appealing to a wide range of buyers including young
professionals, re-sizers, regional migrators, pied-à-terre users,
investors and international buyers.
ON Collaborative is a dedicated, full-service national development sales
and marketing firm integrated with its Coldwell Banker branded
operations. By combining specialized development marketing expertise
with global distribution power, ON Collaborative creates custom,
data-driven campaigns for the developers it serves. With curated on-site
sales teams dedicated to each project, ON Collaborative serves as an
extension of the developer. ON Collaborative is part of NRT LLC, the
nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company. Currently
operating offices in Chicago, Ft Lauderdale and Los Angeles, this will
be the second project in Florida and the inaugural project in South
Florida for ON Collaborative.
“The local market expertise and strong market presence of our Coldwell
Banker Residential Real Estate affiliated agents coupled with our
national and international lead generation and sales platform make us a
perfect fit to execute the marketing and sales for Metropica,” said
David Wolf, president of ON Collaborative. “We are thrilled to make our
mark in South Florida and implement our marketing and sales expertise
for the world-class offerings at Metropica.”
“We are pleased to be working with the ON Collaborative by Coldwell
Banker team in order to finalize sales of YOO Residences at Metropica,”
says Joseph Kavana, CEO of Metropica Development, LLC. “Coldwell
Banker’s reach within both the local community and key feeder markets
into South Florida from throughout the U.S. will further awareness of
Metropica as a whole.”
Leading the sales team for ON Collaborative at YOO Residences at
Metropica will be Reiner Perez. He is recognized as a leader in the
South Florida new construction real estate market. He has achieved sales
of over 800 million dollars in a 10-year period and established an
international presence in Latin America and Europe.
According to
Real Trends Market Leaders report, Coldwell Banker Residential Real
Estate sold more properties in the Miami/ Fort Lauderdale region than
any other brokerage. Additionally, Coldwell Banker NRT companies have
significant market presence in 55 of the top metropolitan areas in the
United States, many that are identified as feeder markets for the South
Florida region.
“Metropica marks an important expansion of offerings for the local
community to enhance the great lifestyle in West Broward County,” said
Clark Toole president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate. “The
local expertise of our affiliated sales agents and the dynamic strength
of ON Collaborative’s marketing and sales strategy is sure to have a
successful impact on the project.”
About Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service
residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 72 offices
and approximately 5,500 affiliated agents serving Central Florida,
Flagler, Brevard, Palm Beach, Southeast and Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay
and the Panhandle. Real estate agents affiliated with Coldwell Banker
Residential Real Estate are independent contractor agents and are not
employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is
part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage
company. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
About Metropica
Ushering in a new era for Western Broward, Metropica is poised to become
a destination. As one of the largest mixed-use developments in the
country, the project will offer a complete urban lifestyle and true
sense of place for the city’s residents and visitors. Once completed,
Metropica will encompass approximately 4 million square feet, which will
include more than 2,250 residential units; up to 485,000 square feet of
prime retail spaces offering a diverse array of shopping and dining
experiences; 650,000 square feet of contemporary, Class A office space;
public spaces dedicated to the arts and boutique luxury hotels offering
convenient services and exclusive amenities. Metropica will provide its
residents with a tropical modern lifestyle where they can live, work and
fully thrive. Designed by an award-winning team of international
masterminds, including Oppenheim Architecture + Design, YOO Design
Studio, CI Design, and EDSA, the residential component of the
development is exclusively being sold by ON Collaborative by Coldwell
Banker Real Estate Services and is currently selling units at the first
of eight residential towers. For additional information, visit www.livemetropica.com.
