ON Collaborative by Coldwell Banker Enters South Florida Market, Takes Over Sales at YOO Residences at Metropica

Names real estate industry veteran Reiner Perez as Director of Sales

ON Collaborative, by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services, a full-service national development marketing and sales firm, has assumed the lead on the marketing and sales of YOO Residences at Metropica, the first residential offering within the $1.5 billion, 65-acre master planned Metropica, one of the nation’s largest under-construction mixed-use communities, and concurrently named Reiner Perez as Director of Sales.

Located in Western Broward County Florida, and slated for completion in June 2019, the 28-story YOO Residences at Metropica features 263 well-appointed residences ranging in size from 740 to 1,379 square feet, and is priced from the $400’s.

The visionary new development, designed by globally acclaimed architect Chad Oppenheim, with interior design by YOO Design Group out of London, combines contemporary architecture with inspiring interior design and premium finishes. The building features thoughtfully-designed residences with open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies and an exceptional array of amenities. Metropica offers an inspired live-work-play environment with the best of both worlds - urban convenience and accessibility paired with the natural tranquility of a suburban setting - appealing to a wide range of buyers including young professionals, re-sizers, regional migrators, pied-à-terre users, investors and international buyers.

ON Collaborative is a dedicated, full-service national development sales and marketing firm integrated with its Coldwell Banker branded operations. By combining specialized development marketing expertise with global distribution power, ON Collaborative creates custom, data-driven campaigns for the developers it serves. With curated on-site sales teams dedicated to each project, ON Collaborative serves as an extension of the developer. ON Collaborative is part of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company. Currently operating offices in Chicago, Ft Lauderdale and Los Angeles, this will be the second project in Florida and the inaugural project in South Florida for ON Collaborative.

“The local market expertise and strong market presence of our Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate affiliated agents coupled with our national and international lead generation and sales platform make us a perfect fit to execute the marketing and sales for Metropica,” said David Wolf, president of ON Collaborative. “We are thrilled to make our mark in South Florida and implement our marketing and sales expertise for the world-class offerings at Metropica.”

“We are pleased to be working with the ON Collaborative by Coldwell Banker team in order to finalize sales of YOO Residences at Metropica,” says Joseph Kavana, CEO of Metropica Development, LLC. “Coldwell Banker’s reach within both the local community and key feeder markets into South Florida from throughout the U.S. will further awareness of Metropica as a whole.”

Leading the sales team for ON Collaborative at YOO Residences at Metropica will be Reiner Perez. He is recognized as a leader in the South Florida new construction real estate market. He has achieved sales of over 800 million dollars in a 10-year period and established an international presence in Latin America and Europe.

According to Real Trends Market Leaders report, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate sold more properties in the Miami/ Fort Lauderdale region than any other brokerage. Additionally, Coldwell Banker NRT companies have significant market presence in 55 of the top metropolitan areas in the United States, many that are identified as feeder markets for the South Florida region.

“Metropica marks an important expansion of offerings for the local community to enhance the great lifestyle in West Broward County,” said Clark Toole president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate. “The local expertise of our affiliated sales agents and the dynamic strength of ON Collaborative’s marketing and sales strategy is sure to have a successful impact on the project.”

About ON Collaborative

ON Collaborative is a dedicated, full-service national development sales and marketing firm integrated with its Coldwell Banker branded operations. By combining specialized development marketing expertise with global distribution power, ON Collaborative creates custom, data-driven campaigns for the developers it serves. With curated on-site sales teams dedicated to each project, ON Collaborative serves as an extension of the developer. ON Collaborative is part of NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company. NRT is the company-owned brokerage operations of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY). For more information, visit ONCollaborative.com.

About Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 72 offices and approximately 5,500 affiliated agents serving Central Florida, Flagler, Brevard, Palm Beach, Southeast and Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay and the Panhandle. Real estate agents affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

About Metropica

Ushering in a new era for Western Broward, Metropica is poised to become a destination. As one of the largest mixed-use developments in the country, the project will offer a complete urban lifestyle and true sense of place for the city’s residents and visitors. Once completed, Metropica will encompass approximately 4 million square feet, which will include more than 2,250 residential units; up to 485,000 square feet of prime retail spaces offering a diverse array of shopping and dining experiences; 650,000 square feet of contemporary, Class A office space; public spaces dedicated to the arts and boutique luxury hotels offering convenient services and exclusive amenities. Metropica will provide its residents with a tropical modern lifestyle where they can live, work and fully thrive. Designed by an award-winning team of international masterminds, including Oppenheim Architecture + Design, YOO Design Studio, CI Design, and EDSA, the residential component of the development is exclusively being sold by ON Collaborative by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services and is currently selling units at the first of eight residential towers. For additional information, visit www.livemetropica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005644/en/