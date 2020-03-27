Log in
ON Semiconductor Names Digi-Key Electronics Global High Service Distributor of the Year

03/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, was named ON Semiconductor's Global High Service Distributor for 2019. The Top 2019 High Service Distribution Partner Award honors the distributor that led the channel in digital marketing initiatives, increased customer breadth, and promotion and sales of ON Semiconductor's latest innovative new products. Digi-Key was recognized for partnering in inventory management and scoring highly on overall process excellence in the evolving semiconductor market.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I'd like to congratulate Digi-Key for being named our global high service distributor of the year for 2019," said Jeff Thomson, senior vice president of global channel sales for ON Semiconductor. "With distribution remaining the fastest channel to market for our business, it's critical we have partners like Digi-Key who allow us to achieve overall success and increase market penetration. We want to thank you for the continued partnership." 

ON Semiconductor is an industry leader in leveraging partnerships in the global distribution channel. Approximately 60 percent of the company's business results from distribution sales, and distribution remains the fastest channel to market.

"Digi-Key is proud to receive this prestigious award from ON Semiconductor," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "ON Semiconductor has a legacy of offering innovative semiconductor-based solutions and we're grateful to partner with them to help engineers across the globe solve their unique design challenges."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of ON Semiconductor products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-semiconductor-names-digi-key-electronics-global-high-service-distributor-of-the-year-301030962.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
